August 4
0327 Hours Anastasia Bollinger, 20, was cited for speeding and driving under restraint in the 17000 Block Chipeta Road.
1008 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 66000 Block Landfill Road.
1008 Hours Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle in the 17700 Block 6400 Road.
1107 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident in the 1400 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1159 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with looking for suspects in the 61600 Block Fox Hollow Trail.
1248 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at mile marker 83 on Highway 50.
1250 Hours Deputy responded to a fraud in the 17600 Block Starlight Court.
1408 Hours Karma Davies, 49, was cited for fictitious license plates, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia at South Third Street and South Park Avenue.
1421 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check on Sims Mesa.
1457 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1547 Hours Anja Farnese, 25, was arrested for DUI and possession of a controlled substance at North San Juan Avenue and 6450 Road.
1718 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 69900 Block Highway 50.
1824 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a criminal mischief in the 1000 Block North Second Street.
2012 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 1400 Block South Townsend Avenue.
2047 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2047 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 62000 Block Spring Creek Road. Jimmie Cribari, 63, was arrested for a protection order violation.
2139 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 59800 Block Joe Pye Drive.
2248 Hour Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 100 Block North Grand Avenue in Olathe.
2331 Hours Deputy was contacted about a civil matter in the 80300 Block Highway 92.
August 5
0001 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 58000 Block Garner Lane.
0338 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 59300 Block Jig Road.
0717 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident in the 2500 Block 6495 Road.
0721 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 58800 Block Mallard Lane.
0806 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a barking dog in the 000 Block Montrose Drive,
0807 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a barking dog complaint in the 1700 Block Roxie Drive.
0903 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 63900 Block Jacaranda Way.
1039 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 61000 Block LaSalle Road.
1058 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 2300 Block South Rio Grande Avenue.
1108 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 2100 Block Devon Street.
1130 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen on Carnation Road.
1142 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a welfare check in the 100 Block Vista View Dr.
1206 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a civil matter in the 16400 Block South Townsend Avenue.
1206 Hours Deputy responded to a parking problem in the 500 Block East Main Street.
1211 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1530 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 3400 Block South Rio Grande Avenue.
1555 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a traffic stop at Colonial Drive and South San Juan Avenue.
1600 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a parking problem in the 16700 Block South Townsend Avenue.
1639 Hours Cindy Quintero, 36, was cited for driving under restraint at South Junction Avenue and South Twelfth Street.
1647 Hours A citizen turned in a wallet that was found in the 21700 Block Highway 550.
1723 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with suspicious activity in the 300 Block South Second Street.
1734 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Highway 550 and Solar Road.
1753 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident at East Main Street and North San Juan Avenue.
1805 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a trespass in the 1600 Block East Main Street.
1820 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 57800 Block 90 Road.
1928 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 1800 Block Kellie Drive.
1947 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop in the 900 Block North Highway 50 Business Loop.
2021 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 600 Block Chipeta Road.
2126 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 000 Block Montrose Drive.
2157 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 2700 Block Maya Way.
2157 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 1200 Block North Grand Avenue.
2245 Hours Deputy took a cold report of an assault in the 000 Block Montrose Drive.
2305 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 1300 Block Chatam Drive.
2337 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 900 Block South Townsend Avenue.
2348 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 300 Block South Hillcrest Drive.
2351 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a loud music complaint in the 6900 Block South River Road.
2353 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.