May 29
0132 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 16700 Block South Townsend Avenue.
0146 Hours Martin Andrade Avalos, while incarcerated, was arrested for a protection order violation.
0220 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a warrant arrest at Sunnyside Road and South Hillcrest Drive.
0421 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with suspicious activity in the 1100 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0733 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Pahgre Road and Taurus Way.
0755 Hours deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 8400 Block 6150 Road.
0757 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 73200 Block Kinikin Road.
0826 Hours Deputy assisted the Black Canyon Rangers with a traffic call.
0948 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 10600 Block 6300 Road.
0958 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 61500 Block Forever View Lane.
1020 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 300 Block 6410 Court.
1117 Hours Eric Lucero, 32, was cited for speeding in the 2400 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1128 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 23100 Block 6875 Road.
1237 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 64200 Block Oneil Trail.
1301 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 8800 Block 5700 Road.
1315 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 14300 Block 6355 Road.
1401 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 71000 Block Highway 50.
1533 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 14500 Block Mustang Lane.
1637 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of stolen motorcycles in the 12600 Block 6530 Road.
1949 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 5600 Block 5400 Road.
1953 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 900 Block Spring Creek Road.
2046 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a fire call in the 400 Block Apollo Road.
2114 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a noise complaint in the 13400 Block L Road.
2129 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 59700 Block Jig Road.
2224 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a loud music complaint in the 64200 Block Ranger Road.
2254 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at mile marker 111 on Highway 50.
May 30
0239 Hours Sean Carey, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 Block North San Juan Avenue.
0750 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment at South River and Ida Road.
0854 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 70400 Block Highway 50.
1158 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 2200 Block 5500 Road.
1252 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 14800 Block 6000 Road.
1310 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 13800 Block Marine Road.
1412 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 2600 Block 5100 Road.
1602 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 61300 Block Gunnison Road.
1616 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a livestock problem at Oak Grove and 6800 Road.
1642 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 14000 Block 5875 Road.
1929 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 18500 Block 6600 Road.
1941 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 2800 Block Clear Fork Road.
2316 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 700 Block South Wortman Avenue.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.