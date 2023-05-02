April 23
0021 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a loud music complaint at Massachusetts Street and 6355 Road.
0236 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 500 Block Fruit Park Road.
0634 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 700 Block Chipeta Road.
0756 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 68800 Block Kinikin Road.
0759 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 200 Block North Highway 50 Business Loop.
0847 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 14400 Block 6360 Road.
0904 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 17400 Block 6353 Road.
1017 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 1100 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1118 Hours Kenneth Davis, 68, was cited for disregarding a traffic control device at North San Juan Avenue and 6400 Road.
1140 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the Elephant Skin Road area.
1152 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1228 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 57700 Block Herman Road.
1241 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a weapon offense in the 14300 Block 6355 Road.
1308 Hours Deputy responded to a dog bite at the Electric Hills Trailhead.
1309 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 2100 Block Airport Road.
1334 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a juvenile problem in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1702 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 14600 Block Mustang Lane.
1731 Hours Deputy responded to a dog bite in the 66800 Block Landfill Road.
1750 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at LaSalle Road and North Townsend Avenue.
1802 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 Block Southwest Second Street.
1929 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 900 Block North Highway 50 Business Loop.
1940 Hours Deputy responded to a vicious dog report in the 63300 Block Ridge Overlook Court. A summons is pending.
1949 Hours Deputy conducted a civil standby in the 68600 Block Oak Grove Road.
2015 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report at Highway 50 and Highway 347.
April 24
0027 Hours Deputy responded to the 800 Block South Third Street about a dog bite that happened in the Olathe area.
0619 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 2100 Block Airport Road.
0809 Hours Deputy took a cold report of a sex offense in the 58600 Block Spring Creek Road.
0809 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 300 Block North Third Street in Olathe.
0832 Hours Deputy recovered a stolen vehicle at West South First Street and South Water Avenue.
0946 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 22900 Block Highway 550.
1025 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 60700 Block Goodieville Court.
1131 Hours Deputy took a runaway report in the 61300 Block Monroe Road.
1159 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 59200 Block Jigsaw Road.
1245 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 20000 Block 6720 Lane.
1358 Hours Zachary Velasquez, 38, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 Block North Fourth Street.
1500 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 100 Block Southwest Fifth Street.
1502 Hours Deputy responded to a parking problem at Blossom and North River Road.
1520 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 65300 Block Solar Road.
1602 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 000 Block Poplar Street.
1649 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard in the Block Ohlm Road.
1940 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 1200 Block North Grand Avenue.
2057 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 14000 Block Marine Road.
2110 Hours Deputy responded to a theft in the 60800 Block Highway 50.
2122 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 57200 Block Blossom Road.
2130 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 4300 Block 6225 Road.
2157 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 7100 Block 5500 Road.
2228 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard at Falcon and 6075 Road.
2327 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 22000 Block P77 Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.