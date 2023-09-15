September 5
0011 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
0720 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at 6400 and 6450 Road.
0903 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 60400 Block Gunnison Road.
0938 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 60800 Block Gunnison Road.
0956 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 10700 Block Hillside Road.
1035 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 11000 Block Shavano Valley Road.
1127 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a vicious dog report in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1128 Hours Deputy responded to a report of feral cats in the 67000 Block N Road. The reporting party was advised Montrose County does not have a cat ordinance.
1224 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 63400 Block Juniper Road.
1232 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 9800 Block Transfer Road.
1244 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 124 on Highway 550.
1246 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 2200 Block 5500 Road.
1346 Hours Deputy responded to a theft report in the 2300 Block 5400 Road.
1411 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 2800 Block Colorow Road.
1518 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1530 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter at Highway 50 and Highway 347.
1602 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 12400 Block 6450 Road.
1622 Hours Amanda Lovato, 43, was arrested on a warrant at North First Street and North Grand Avenue.
1658 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 1200 Block North Grand Avenue.
1728 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a juvenile problem in the 6000 Block 5880 Trail.
1745 Hours Max Barker 31, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1814 Hours Deputy responded to a littering complaint in the 61000 Block Tres Coyotes Trail.
1908 Hours Frisco Pope, 30, was cited for speeding in the 1900 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1952 Hours Deputy took a report of a stolen vehicle at mile marker 2 on Transfer Road.
2051 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 58800 Block Mallard Lane.
2107 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 56400 Block Fern Road.
2305 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 1100 Block North Cascade Avenue.
September 6
0128 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 900 Block Camillo Court.
0242 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of a vehicle sitting cross way in the road at Highway 50 and Banner Road. Miashia McLaurin, 44, was arrested for DUI.
0636 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 57500 Block Ida Road.
0703 Hours Deputy, while on patrol, located a loose bull at North Townsend and North San Juan Avenue. The bull was removed from the roadway.
0741 Hours Deputies responded to a protection order violation in the 20700 Block Highway 550. Samuel Spencer, 39, was arrested for the violation.
0812 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 500 Block 348 Lane.
0818 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a juvenile problem in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
0859 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report at Marine and 6355 Road.
0948 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a vicious dog report in the 9800 Block Transfer Road.
1015 Hours Victor Perez-Garcia, 24, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1209 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 62100 Block Oak Grove Road.
1212 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1425 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 1100 Block Normandy Road.
1522 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 20700 Block Highway 550.
1653 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up at mile marker 4 on 25 Mesa Road.
1654 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a hit and run accident in the 900 Block Spring Creek Road.
1706 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a mountain lion at Jay Jay and South River Road.
1834 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 18800 Block 6485 Road.
1845 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Racine and 6500 Road.
1847 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a parking problem in the 17200 Block Chipeta Road.
1955 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 300 Block 6403 Road.
2341 Hours David Winchester, 66, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.