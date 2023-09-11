August 28
0001 Hours Lionel Cruz-Vallalobos, 41, was cited for driving under restraint at South Second Street and South Nevada Avenue.
0055 Hours Pedro Medel, 30, was cited for speeding at Niagara Road and Nichols Way.
0436 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 67400 Block Oak Leaf Drive.
1001 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 16000 Block 6910 Court.
1157 Hours Deputy responded to a theft in the 23300 Block v66 Trail.
1209 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog complaint at Highway 50 and Gunnison Road.
1310 Hours Deputy responded to a criminal mischief in the 14800 Block 6330 Road.
1337 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a domestic violence in the 66300 Block Riverside Road. Lynn McCracken, 44, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, and stalking.
1451 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 1000 Block South Cascade Avenue.
1609 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 14200 Block 6100 Road.
1915 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 4100 Block 6200 Road. Debra Yaeger, 58, was arrested for a third degree trespass.
1934 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 16100 Block 6900 Road.
2008 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 54000 Block Flight Lane.
2021 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 600 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
2225 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 22700 Block Dave Wood Road.
2238 Hours Ashley Short, 32, was arrested on was arrested on warrants in the 700 Block South Seventh Street.
2304 Hours Juan Coronado, 26, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 Block South Seventh Street.
2325 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 11500 Block Lakeview Drive.
August 29
0609 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of a power line sparking at Ohlm and 6250 Road.
0720 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 8300 Block High Mesa Road.
0754 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 60900 Block Kansas Road.
0830 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 14400 Block 6355 Road.
0904 Hours Deputy was contacted in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop about a harassment.
0906 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 4600 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1044 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report at Locust Road and East Borough Drive.
1056 Hours Deputy assisted child protective services with a home visit in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1147 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Orchard and 6400 Road.
1229 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 67700 Block Landfill Road.
1303 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1332 Hours A citizen came to the sheriff’s office to report a lost license plate.
1427 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Landfill and 6700 Road.
1525 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a trespass in the 1100 Block Ridge Street.
1559 Hours Deana Ferguson, 53, was arrested on a warrant in the 64200 Block South Ramona Road.
1621 Hours Ashley Ford, 26, was arrested on a warrant in the 64200 Block South Ramona Road.
1656 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 69300 Block Highway 50.
1908 Hours Deputy cited a juvenile for expired license plates and no valid driver’s license in the 800 Block Mountain View Court.
1917 Hours Deputy took a runaway report at mile marker 99 on Highway 50.
1942 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 400 Block South Seventh Street in Olathe.
2027 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 500 Block South Church Avenue.
2059 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 10800 Block 6330 Road.
2102 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1900 Block Locust Road.
2149 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a traffic stop at South Townsend Avenue and Columbia Way.
2241 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 62200 Block Jade Road.
2251 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.