July 5
0006 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 2500 Block Highway 348.
0019 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 59800 Block Highway 50.
0425 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 11900 Block 6530 Road.
0622 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 11700 Block 6355 Way.
0928 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 18500 Block 6600 Road.
0933 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 16000 Block Chipeta Road.
0949 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Highway 50 and Miguel Road.
1015 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 9000 Block South River Road.
1053 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1159 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 1100 Block South Church Avenue.
1234 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 10400 Block 6200 Road.
1254 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 72800 Block Kinikin Road.
1507 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 59200 Block Jigsaw Road.
1546 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 1300 Block South Townsend Avenue.
1642 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 68200 Block LaSalle Road.
1838 Hours Josalynn Clarkson, 20, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
2036 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 54000 Block Flight Lane.
2059 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at Highway 550 and Racine Road.
2116 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 2100 Block 6450 Road.
2118 Hours Terry Towner, 65, was cited for driving under restraint at Chipeta and 6450 Road.
2135 Horus Deputy took a report of an overdue party in the 17500 Block Patti Court.
2139 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 21100 Block Cimarron Road.
2204 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 60700 Block Horizon Drive.
2305 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 22200 Block 6830 Road.
July 6
0006 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 2000 Block South Townsend Avenue.
0010 Hours Kristin Miller, 41, was cited for driving under restraint at South Townsend Avenue and South Fourth Street.
0247 Hours Deputy assisted the Ouray Sheriff with an accident at mile marker 115 on Highway 550.
0336 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an alarm in the 1500 Block Oxbow Drive.
0441 Hours Deputy assisted Community Corrections by escorting a prisoner to the jail.
0504 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 61000 Block Tres Coyotes Trail.
0842 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 122 on Highway 550.
0915 Hours Taysia Burns, 22, was cited for speeding in the 1700 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1027 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 68100 Block LaSalle Road.
1316 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 18600 Block Highway 550.
1358 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Chipeta and 6450 Road.
1403 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop in the 2000 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1429 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 2100 Block Airport Road.
1437 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 21000 Block Uncompahgre Road.
1642 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with traffic control at Miami Road and South Hillcrest Drive.
1651 Hours Stephen Nadeau, 40, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1731 Hours Deputy responded to a found property report in the 67600 Block LaSalle Road.
1800 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 59200 Block Jigsaw Road.
1802 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 700 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1929 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 9100 Block 6115 Road.
2000 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a disturbance in the 16000 Block 6250 Road.
2126 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 9000 Block 6075 Road.
2141 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Mountain View Court and Marine Road.
2154 Hours Deputy responded to a disturbance in the 2100 Block Airport Road.
2204 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 62800 Block Niagara Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.