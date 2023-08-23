August 6
0004 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a REDDI (report every drunk driver immediately) report on Highway 50 north of Montrose. Armando Lopez-Solis, 26, was arrested for DUI, weaving, no driver’s license, and no proof of insurance at Highway 50 and Jay Jay Road.
0007 Hours Deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
0015 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 300 Block South Sixth Street in Olathe.
0030 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment complaint in the 000 Block Montrose Drive.
0124 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 400 Block Shanes Way.
0154 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 1500 Block Pennsylvania Avenue.
0224 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 700 Block Cedar Creek Avenue.
0533 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 1300 Block South Townsend Avenue.
0541 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 500 Block North Third Street in Olathe.
0728 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 61000 Block Highway 50.
0752 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview on Sunset Mesa.
0754 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 1600 Block Sunset Mesa Road.
0754 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a barking dog complaint in the 64100 Block South Ramona Road.
0826 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Ogden Road and 6630 Court.
0834 Hours Deputy responded to a littering complaint at Happy Canyon and Sims Mesa Road. Case is unfounded.
0858 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department at mile marker 120 on Highway 550.
0855 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report at mile marker 4 on 25 Mesa Road.
1001 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 68300 Block Trout Road.
1034 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 9400 Block 6097 Road.
1045 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 62400 Block Silver Springs Lane.
1101 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 63600 Block Jig Road.
1118 Hours Deputy took a report of a lost phone at the Corn Fest concert.
1215 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 16100 Block Chipeta Road.
1346 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1628 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 68000 Block LaSalle Road. A citation is pending.
1645 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a stolen vehicle case in the 900 Block 6600 Road.
1707 Hours Deputy towed an abandoned vehicle from the 58200 Block Jig Road.
1838 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a barking dog complaint in the 68000 Block Colina Drive.
2029 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
2044 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of fireworks in the 300 Block Centennial Drive.
2128 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 800 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
2252 Hours Deputy assisted the Black Canyon Rangers with a disturbance at the South Rim Campground.
2258 Hours Deputy assisted Community Corrections by looking for a client in the 64300 Block Jig Road.
August 7
0004 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 900 Block Camillo Court.
0406 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 900 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
0551 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 105 on Highway 50.
0844 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a lost license plate in the 63100 Block LaSalle Road.
0852 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with suspicious persons in the 900 Block Camillo Court.
0906 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at Highway 550 and Racine Road.
0935 Hours Uriel Santana-Perez, 21, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1121 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 6800 Block South River Road.
1510 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1621 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a protection order violation in the 60200 Block Kansas Road. No violation occurred.
1626 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 16100 Block Chipeta Road.
1635 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1000 Block Normandy Road.
1730 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 16500 Block 6400 Road.
1734 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 18500 Block 6500 Road.
1815 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 15200 Block 6260 Road.
2139 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2336 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a traffic stop at South Hillcrest Drive and South Eleventh Street.
2341 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 8200 Block High Mesa Road.
