August 6

0004 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a REDDI (report every drunk driver immediately) report on Highway 50 north of Montrose. Armando Lopez-Solis, 26, was arrested for DUI, weaving, no driver’s license, and no proof of insurance at Highway 50 and Jay Jay Road.



