June 10
0001 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 1300 Block 6400 Road.
0131 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 600 Block Chipeta Road.
0509 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident in the 200 Block South Townsend Avenue.
0712 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 10100 Block Highway 347.
0813 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 100 Block Southwest Seventh Street in Olathe.
0906 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a medical call in the 700 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0955 Hours Terry Boyle, 68, was cited for speeding at Chipeta Road and Old Stone Drive.
1111 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 16100 Block 6030 Road.
1153 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 14400 Block 6355 Road.
1308 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 67700 Block Landfill Road.
1350 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1350 Hours Deputy responded to a dog bite in the 61700 Block Gunnison Road.
1528 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 14600 Block 6355 Road.
1938 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 400 Block South Fifth Street.
2030 Hours Deputy responded to a found cell phone at Marine and L Road.
2034 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a warrant arrest ion the 1000 Block North Selig Avenue.
2056 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 13300 Block L Road.
2207 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 64200 Block Ranger Road.
2210 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at mile marker 78 on Highway 50.
2224 Hours Deputy checked an abandoned vehicle at mile marker 79 on Highway 50.
2328 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 16700 Block Chipeta Road.
2353 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with suspicious activity in the 1000 Block East Main Street.
June 11
0019 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with suspicious activity in the 100 Block West Main Street.
0108 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 61900 Block Carnation Road.
0142 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 58800 Block Grandpas Trail.
0206 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 1500 Block Oxbow Drive.
0404 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 16900 Block 6200 Road.
0438 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a traffic hazard in the 700 Block Spring Creek Road.
0558 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 61000 Block Kinikin Road.
0744 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 14000 Block Marine Road.
0802 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 700 Block Orchard Road.
0818 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 2500 Block 6000 Road.
0911 Hours Deputy took a theft report in the 59000 Block Ida Road.
0912 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 63000 Block Ida Road.
0948 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 700 Block Chipeta Road.
0951 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 66500 Block Kinikin Road.
1100 Hours Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle at Highway 50 and 6075 Road.
1108 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 63500 Block Ida Road.
1159 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 3100 Block 6200 Road.
1204 Hours Caleb Jenkins, 24, was cited for defective vehicle at Norwood and Chipeta Road.
1221 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 68000 Block Colina Drove. Tera Woodhull, 48, was arrested on a warrant.
1324 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1000 Block North Second Street.
1438 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 66500 Block Solar Road.
1515 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 18500 Block Dave Wood Road.
1641 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog at South Second Street and South Church Avenue in Olathe.
1647 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at mile marker 118 on Highway 550.
1646 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 200 Block Roubideaux Canyon Road.
1715 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a reported suspicious person in the 1000 Block North Second Street.
1732 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a civil matter.
1731 Hours Deputy responded to a report of lost property at Nicolette and Nancy Way.
1917 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at North Grand Avenue and North Eighth Street.
1948 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at Highway 50 and Miami Road.
2035 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 10000 Block 6330 Trail.
2112 Hours Hilario Alvarez, 42, was arrested for DUI, driving under restraint, open container in a vehicle, and protection order violation at Orchard and 6400 Road.
2205 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 67600 Block Oakwood Drive.
2149 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 1600 Block Locust Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.