August 26
0018 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview at East Main Street and N Lot Avenue.
0032 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance at South Cascade Avenue and East Main Street.
0142 Hours Heather Haase, 26, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 Block North Cascade Avenue.
0224 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 1000 Block Courthouse Peak Lane.
0233 Hours Samuel Scalf, 61, was cited for expired license plates, no proof of insurance, and driving under revocation at North First Street and North Park Avenue.
0247 Hours Jacob Kurtz, 22, was cited for speeding in the 300 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0712 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a parking problem at Southwest Seventh Street and South Church Avenue.
0725 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 61900 Block Carnation Road.
0915 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a vicious dog report in the 67700 Landfill Road.
0936 Hours Deputy assisted the Greeley Police Department with locating a person in the 19000 Block Rocky Road Trail.
0939 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 7200 Block 6075 Road.
1014 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview at Pearl and 6250 Road.
1114 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 15600 Block 6120 Road.
1223 Hours Coral Cox, 61, was cited for speeding in the 13000 Block 6175 Road.
1232 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 61300 Block David Road.
1318 Hours Jennifer Difiore, 52, was cited for speeding at Highway 50 and 6075 Road.
1724 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 72000 Block Kinikin Road.
1859 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 67900 Block Colina Drive.
1940 Hours Billy Daniels, 54, was cited for driving under restraint at Lincoln and 6600 Road. Shannon Barton, 52, was arrested on a warrant during the same traffic contact.
2150 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 53700 Block Falcon Road.
2242 Hours A juvenile was cited for disregarding a stop sign and violating the conditions on a temporary instruction permit at Chipeta Road and West Main Street.
2350 Hours Kevin Mast, 19, was cited for no proof of insurance at North Townsend Avenue and Airport Road.
August 27
0202 Hours Abimael Burciaga, 23, was cited for speeding in the 62000 Block LaSalle Road.
0636 Hours Carmelita Garcia, 52, was cited for improper passing, no proof of insurance, fictitious license plates, and no valid driver’s license in the 6000 Block 5500 Road.
0658 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 900 Block Camillo Court.
0741 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a barking dog complaint in the 68000 Block Colina Drive. Tera Woodhull, 48, was cited for the offense.
0925 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 22000 Block Highway 550.
0956 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an overdue party in the 67100 Block Omar Court.
1124 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity at Juniper and 6390 Road.
1209 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 13400 Block L Road.
1251 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Jay Jay Road.
1714 Hours Rachel Golden, 40, was cited for no valid driver’s license and no proof of insurance in the 1900 Block South Townsend Avenue.
1758 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 19100 Block Highway 550.
1852 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 1100 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1849 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 9800 Block Transfer Road.
1950 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 60800 Block Highway 50.
2022 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Highway 50 and Tombstone Drive.
2026 Hours Cesar Ibarra, 36, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
2108 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 61700 Block Spring Creek Road.
2119 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 700 Block South Seventh Street in Olathe.
2152 Hours Omar Cano, 23, was cited for speeding at Falcon Road and 6250 Trail.
2235 Hours David Alramirano, 36, was cited for expired license plates and no proof of insurance at LaSalle Road and North Townsend Avenue.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.