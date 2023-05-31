May 16
0757 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 400 Block Chipeta Road.
0826 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 59200 Block Jigsaw Road.
0855 Hours Deputy took a theft report in the 200 Block Chipeta Road. Kevin Rust, 29, was arrested for theft, fraud, and forgery.
0858 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 69000 Block Oak Grove Road.
0914 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Herman and South River Road.
0956 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 500 Block South Church Avenue.
1027 Hours Deputy assisted Gunnison SO with a search warrant.
1054 Hours Deputy assisted Gunnison SO with a search warrant.
1245 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 2800 Block 5400 Road.
1309 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 16600 Block South Townsend Avenue.
1340 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a theft.
1348 Hours Deputy responded to a dog bite in the 16300 Block 6800 Road.
1351 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 17600 Block 6200 Road.
1343 Hours Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle in the 18200 Block Woodgate Road.
1516 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 500 Block Norwood Road.
2002 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 14400 Block 6355 Road.
2017 Hours A citizen came to the sheriff’s office to report a lost passport.
2031 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at Kentucky and 6450 Road.
2140 Hours Dillon Reed, 28, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
2222 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 59700 Block Highway 50.
May 17
0842 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 6700 Block 5750 Road.
0913 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 11600 Block 5800 Road.
0926 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a harassment in the 900 Block 6530 Road.
1021 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 59000 Block Carnation Road.
1037 Hours Michael Long, 61, was arrested on a warrant at mile marker 119 on Highway 550.
1105 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 2100 Block Mesa Drive.
1116 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 53400 Block Easter Road.
1204 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1219 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 64200 Block Oneil Trail.
1217 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1247 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Highway 50 and Gunnison Road.
1321 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a disturbance in the 14000 Block 6100 Road.
1411 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 70600 Block Buckhorn Road.
1431 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 54100 Block Flight Lane.
1511 Hours Anna Pudney, 38, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1538 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 5100 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1537 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 17000 Block Shavano Valley Road.
1525 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 59500 Block Lucres Drive.
1708 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 5100 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1812 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a theft in the 6800 Block Church Road.
1913 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a traffic stop at LaSalle Road and North Townsend Avenue.
2025 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a found bicycle in the 60400 Block Gunnison Road.
2025 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 700 Block South Church Avenue in Olathe.
2041 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at Highway 50 and Gunnison Road.
2218 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report in the 1300 Block 6400 Road.
2218 Hours Deputy assisted the Black Canyon Rangers with a citizen assist in the Black Canyon area.
2245 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Highway 90 and Shavano Valley Road.
2349 Hours Deputies responded to a trespass in the 500 Block Norwood Road. Treveon Smith, 25, and Alyssa Smith, 31, were cited for first degree criminal trespassing.
