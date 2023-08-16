July 29
0141 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
0331 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
0542 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
0645 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 63900 Block Nicolette Way.
0649 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard at Highway 50 and 6075 Road.
0856 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 13900 Block 6175 Road.
0917 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
0916 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
0946 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 2100 Block Airport Road.
1129 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem at Highway 90 and Spring Creek Road.
1147 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Highway 550 and Solar Road.
1308 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in Peach Valley.
1319 Hours Deputies responded to a reported homicide in the 15000 Block Transfer Road.
1441 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 23800 Block V66 Trail.
1338 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 300 Block North Third Street in Olathe.
1515 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 14300 Block 6355 Road.
1531 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1556 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
1906 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance at Tim and Shavano Valley Road.
2055 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at mile marker 85 on Highway 50.
2123 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 63500 Block Maryland Street.
2320 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a civil matter.
2338 Hours Deputy responded to a loud music complaint in the 1100 Block Orchard Road.
July 30
0026 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 300 Block East Main Street.
0110 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with suspicious activity at Niagara and 6700 Road.
0206 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
0816 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department at Buckhorn and 7250 Road.
0843 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 61300 Block Hillsdale Drive.
0958 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 63300 Block Oak Grove Road.
1116 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 2800 Block Clear Fork Road in Crawford.
1201 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 7000 Block 5500 Road.
1402 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 13800 Block 6950 Road.
1351 Hours Deputy took a cold report of a sex offense in the 500 Block Norwood Road.
1508 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a protection order violation in the 7700 Block 6075 Road. No violation occurred.
1516 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at North Grand and North Townsend Avenue.
1643 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 300 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1757 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with attempting to contact a subject in the 14000 Block Marine Road.
2016 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 58000 Block Jasmine Road.
2139 Hours Deputy attempted to make victim notification in the 500 Block South Church Avenue in Olathe.
2302 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 Block North Allison Avenue.
2313 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 1500 Block Oxbow Drive.
2346 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1500 Block Chipeta Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.