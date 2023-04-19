April 11
0709 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 9900 Block 5650 Road.
0736 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 15400 Block 6200 Road.
0757 Hours Deputy took a fraud report in the 17400 Block 6310 Road.
0806 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a fraud in the 2200 Block 6000 Road.
0811 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 300 Block North Third Street.
0913 Hours Deputy responded to a reported protection order violation in the 59800 Block East Mesa Road.
0925 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1002 Hours Deputy took an informational report at Highway 50 and Banner Road.
1049 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 14800 Block 5885 Road.
1244 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a disturbance in the 62600 Block Jig Road.
1338 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 400 Block South Third Street.
1356 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 61600 Block Falcon Road.
1412 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 14000 Block Marine Road.
1417 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 1500 Block Pennsylvania Avenue.
1426 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 66400 Block Ogden Road.
1445 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 400 Block North Coffman Lane.
1522 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 60200 Block East Mesa Road.
1546 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 500 Block Fruit Park Road.
1635 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 16100 Block 6900 Road.
1712 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of property damage in the 62600 Block Jig Road.
1717 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 19600 Block Cimarron Road.
1755 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard in the 24200 Block Dave Wood Road.
1827 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of property damage at Orchard and 6400 Road.
1830 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with suspicious activity in the 900 Block North Highway 50 Business Loop.
1957 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 4700 Block 6200 Road.
2006 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 300 Block South Church Avenue.
2045 Hours Deputy took an informational report at Begonia and 5500 Road.
2140 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
2255 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance at South River and Jay Jay Road.
2304 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 9800 Block Transfer Road.
April 12
0524 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 400 Block Chipeta Road.
0615 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 68000 Block Colina Drive.
0624 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 62700 Block Spring Creek Road.
028 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a flood situation in the 63200 Block Oak Grove Road.
1016 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 61100 Block LaSalle Road.
1105 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 6900 Block South River Road.
1116 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 14400 Block 6355 Road.
1126 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1220 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at LaSalle and Kansas Road.
1246 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1251 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department at 5700 and E20 Road.
1304 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1329 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 23600 Block Dave Wood Road.
1411 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1453 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 13900 Block 6900 Road.
1607 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 60000 Block Jay Jay Road.
1618 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 69100 Block Kinikin Road.
1734 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 61300 Block Monroe Road.
1816 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 900 Block 6530 Road.
1828 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 200 Block North Allison Avenue.
1902 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 700 Block South Wortman Avenue.
1926 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2024 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard in the 23600 Block Dave Wood Road.
0556 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at mile marker 85 on Highway 50.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.