July 20
0933 Hours Deputy took a report of a lost passport in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1054 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 200 Block Southwest Fourth Street.
1239 Hours Corey McCraney, 31, was cited for driving under restraint at North Sixth Street and North Nevada Avenue. Angel Gay, 25, was arrested on a warrant.
1308 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a criminal mischief in the 72800 Block Kinikin Road.
1508 Hours Deputy responded to a protection order violation in the 1100 Block Normandy Road.
1511 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a REDDI (report every drunk driver immediately) report at mile marker 80 on Highway 50. Tana Rose, 76, was arrested for DUI and reckless driving.
1605 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 68100 Block LaSalle Road.
1608 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 1100 Block Normandy Road.
1635 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1703 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a protection order violation in the 1100 Block Normandy Road. Matthew Cook, 33, was arrested for the violation.
1808 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 54100 Block Flight Lane.
1837 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 63500 Block Ida Road.
2024 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check on Elephant Skin Road.
2113 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 56300 Block High View Court.
2225 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 200 Block North Highway 50 Business Loop.
2318 Hours Deputy checked an abandoned vehicle at LaSalle Road and North Townsend Avenue.
July 21
0133 Hours Deputy checked an abandoned vehicle in the 16100 Block Chipeta Road.
0350 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 16300 Block 6420 Road.
0703 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 61700 Block Grand View Trail.
0709 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 66100 Block Largo Lane.
0806 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 55000 Block Dalia Road.
0819 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 4200 Block 6000 Road.
0856 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 59400 Block Lone Eagle Road.
0851 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 62300 Block North Star Drive.
1317 Hours Deputy was contacted about a civil matter in the 600 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1355 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 800 Block South Second Street.
1501 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 60900 Block Kansas Road.
1529 Hours Anna Pudney, 38, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1647 Hours Deputies assisted Delta PD with attempting to contact a stolen vehicle at mile marker 78 on Highway 50.
1710 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 14800 Block 6130 Road.
1825 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
2000 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter at Spring Creek and 6175 Road.
2003 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 17800 Block 6250 Road.
2040 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at the Flat Top staging area. Efren Monreal-Roman, 33, was arrested for domestic violence, third degree assault, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a financial transaction device.
2111 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 62900 Block Spring Creek Road.
2157 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 55500 Block Fresa Lane.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.