July 31
0056 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 13400 Block L Road. Bernard Haveron, 38, was arrested for domestic violence and third degree assault
0158 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
0228 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 5700 Block Highway 348.
0635 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at Highway 550 and Chipeta Road.
0724 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 1400 Block Chatam Drive.
0752 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
0908 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a burglary in the 62600 Block Highway 90.
0915 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 68000 Block Colina Drive.
0929 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 62400 Block David Road.
1147 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 61000 Block Oak Grove Road.
1307 Hours Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle in the 70000 Block Miguel Road.
1319 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 11400 Block 6250 Road.
1347 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 13400 Block L Road.
1438 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a medical call in the 200 Block Ranch Court.
1458 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 11900 Block 6530 Road.
1631 Hours Deputy was contacted about a civil matter in the 1500 Block Chipeta Road.
1701 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard at mile marker 123 on Highway 550.
1705 Hours Deputy took a theft report in the 64000 Block Peach Valley Road.
1713 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report at Peach Valley and Falcon Road.
1830 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at Highway 90 and Spring Creek Road.
1913 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 62200 Block Spring Creek Road. Jimmie Cribari, 62, was arrested for a protection order violation.
2007 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a civil matter in the 1500 Block Chipeta Road.
2019 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with translation in the 300 Block North Townsend Avenue.
2058 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 60200 Block Oak Grove Road.
2306 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 23400 Block Highway 550.
2323 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 900 Block South Church Avenue in Olathe.
August 1
0013 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 23400 Block Highway 550.
0109 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 63400 Block Ridge Overlook Court.
0221 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 64300 Block Kayla Trail.
0621 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 16300 Block 6705 Road.
0637 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity at Falcon and 6400 Road.
1055 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with looking for a theft suspect in the 1300 Block East Main Street.
1143 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with clearing a building in the 14800 Block 6720 Road.
1211 Hours Deputy took a cold report at the sheriff’s office about a sex offense.
1256 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 60800 Block Gunnison Road.
1316 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 2400 Block 6450 Road.
1438 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1530 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 66100 Block Solar Road.
1553 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of stray peacocks in the 10200 Block 5850 Road.
1620 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 000 Block Lark Lane.
1642 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1655 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a skunk trapped in a garage in the 62700 Block Jeremy Road.
1740 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 5600 Block Highway 348.
1935 Hours Deputies assisted Ouray County Sheriff with a disturbance in the 200 Block Gypsy Lane.
2018 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 23300 Block Highway 550.
2155 Hours Robert Graves, 36, was arrested on warrants in the 600 Block South Seventh Street.
2206 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 58800 Block Mallard Lane.
2228 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 400 Block Centennial Drive.
2241 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 5900 Block 5825 Road.
2345 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with suspicious activity in the 1100 Block South Townsend Avenue.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.