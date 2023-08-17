July 31

0056 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 13400 Block L Road. Bernard Haveron, 38, was arrested for domestic violence and third degree assault



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?