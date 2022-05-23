Montrose County officially signed off on an agreement to transfer the real property of the former Montrose Memorial Hospital to the not-for-profit entity that now operates the facility as Montrose Regional Health.
Montrose County commissioners voted Monday, May 23, to transfer the real property at 800 S. Third St. and associated properties to Montrose Regional Health, following public work sessions in May and earlier this month. During those, some residents, including previous county commissioners, raised concerns and said the matter ought to be put up for a public vote.
The transfer agreement includes a 38-year optional reverter clause that would allow the commissioners to take ownership of the property if the hospital were to cease operating as a nonprofit.
Additionally, the agreement allows the board of county commissioners to appoint two board representatives to the Montrose Regional Hospital board. There is currently no county representation on the board. The addition of the county appointed seats increases public input into hospital operations, the county's news release announcing the transfer states.
On May 16, the county hospital board of trustees unanimously voted to approve the agreement and signed the contract. The county will pay a $10,000 to the hospital board of trustee’s secretary, in recognition of outstanding service.
As the property will be transferred to the hospital, the board of trustees will be dissolved.
Monday’s board of commissioners’ vote was 3-0.
“I continue to believe this decision was made in the best interest of the taxpayers and the long term interests of the community hospital,” said Commissioner Sue Hansen, in the county press release.
“When you are looking at whether or not to potentially burden the taxpayers or stifle future healthcare growth, the choice was clear. We have all seen the importance of high-quality and reliable healthcare through the pandemic and we know that accessing affordable, quality care is a priority for our residents. I would like to thank and recognize our board of trustees for their dedicated service to the community.”
The hospital’s leadership said previously it wants to retain MRH’s nonprofit status.
“This decision is the result of a positive, collaborative relationship between the county and the hospital,” said Kjersten Davis, DVM, Montrose Regional Health Chair of the Board of Directors, also in the news release.
“The new relationship will benefit the county, the hospital, the county taxpayers and the hospital patients. Both the county and the hospital will be able to operate independently, but with the support of the each other.”