Montrose County will again receive compensation for federally managed lands within its bounds on which it cannot collect property tax.
The county’s share of 2021 Payment in Lieu of Taxes money is more than $2.87 million, according to U.S. Department of the Interior figures released Thursday. The money, which is goes to the county's general fund, is part of an overall $43.1 million PILT payment to counties in Colorado, under a formula based on the amount of public lands within a county.
Montrose County encompasses 980,482 acres of lands administered by the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service and other federal agencies. Although no property tax is collected from such lands, the county may be providing certain services and infrastructure on public lands.
PILT funding comes from the more than $10 billion in revenue Interior collects each year from commercial activities on public lands, such as oil and gas leases, livestock grazing and timber harvests.
