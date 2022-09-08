Montrose County’s death toll from West Nile virus climbed to three over the weekend, with an older woman and man succumbing to encephalitis due to the infection.
The deceased were 83 and 76.
The deaths follow one in August, when a woman in her 50s with underlying medical conditions died because of the mosquito-borne disease.
Including the three deaths, 19 county residents have been infected with the virus, according to information available to Montrose County Communicable Disease Coordinator Lisa Gallegos as of Thursday.
There is no treatment specifically for West Nile virus, so health officials are urging the public to take steps to prevent the culex mosquito bite that can transmit the disease in the first place.
“Most people who get West Nile viral infections don’t have symptoms. About 20% will have flu-like symptoms. We have treatments specifically for influenza; we don’t have treatments specific for West Nile,” Dr. Joe Adragna, the county public health medical advisor.
A handful of people, however, can experience severe and life-threatening forms of the infection that leaves them with encephalitis (swelling of the brain), meningitis (swelling of brain lining) or meningoencephalitis (spinal cord inflammation), the latter of which can also cause paralysis or difficulty moving limbs. These are the three types of central-nervous system complications that West Nile virus can cause, although it is important to note the virus is not the only thing that can cause these health emergencies.
“That happens in less than 1% of (West Nile) infections,” Adragna said. “The problem is West Nile virus can cause permanent injury to the body,” as well as long-term complications for some.
“ If you have symptoms like noticing weakness in your limbs, (abnormal) headaches, confusion, if you can’t stand looking at light, you need to see a health care professional,” he added. Although there are not specific treatments for West Nile, there are supportive treatments that can lessen the damage.
The earlier West Nile virus is diagnosed and linked to attacks on the central nervous system, the better the person’s odds of survival.
Milder symptoms are similar to the flu and it is a good idea to see your doctor for them, too, so there is a clear diagnosis: again, there are treatments for flu, even if there aren’t for West Nile.
The local medical community is keeping on top of the West Nile virus spread and communicating with one another to address it more effectively.
“They’re ready to evaluate symptoms that may be West Nile virus infection. We have testing available too,” Adragna said.
Blood tests can detect West Nile virus. For suspected meningitis, a lumbar puncture to draw spinal fluid may be necessary. Although there is not a specific treatment for meningitis caused by West Nile, there are treatments for meningitis with other causes, such as bacterial infection, so it is critical to have the correct diagnosis, he also said.
The county’s case numbers account for 30% of the state’s total West Nile cases reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The caseload of 19 is only one away from the highest total here in the past decade, according to the county’s news release announcing the two recent deaths.
Gallegos said there are five known deaths due to West Nile in the state, meaning the local death toll accounts for more than half of the fatalities in Colorado.
One of the five deaths occurred in Delta County. According to reports in Denver-area media, the fifth death was in Adams County.
“There has been a concerning increase in the amount of West Nile virus cases,” Gallegos said in the news release.
“The increase in cases is believed to be related to the additional precipitation the area received this summer. Cases vary from people who are camping, golfing, visiting the park, or spending time in the backyards at their homes — the important thing to note is that mosquitoes are present at several different places and taking precautions will help reduce your risk.”
People are urged to drain their properties of standing water and use DEET repellent when out at dusk and dawn, as well as wear long sleeves and pants when out during these times of day.
“West Nile virus can be prevented with mosquito control. This applies to all ages. It can affect all of us,” Adragna said, noting that even younger and middle-aged people have had to go to the hospital because of West Nile.
He said to empty buckets and other containers of water on your property, right down to kids toys in the yard that can collect water — basically, anyplace where water can pool up and attract a mosquito looking to lay a raft of eggs. If possible, use a water fountain feature/pump to disrupt the surface of ponds and the like.
Montrose County Public Health has “dunks” — mosquito larvicide — available for free for people to start controlling mosquito reproduction in standing or stagnant water. They are available while supplies last at Montrose County Public Health, 1845 S. Townsend Ave., during business hours. Dunks are also available for purchase at local retailers.
“It’s always tragic when we lose any of our community members, but we can all learn and help to protect ourselves and our families by recognizing that risk is out there,” said Adragna.
“There is no reason to panic. We’re seeing more severity this year. It’s important people know they can do something to prevent mosquito bites, which will reduce risk of illness.”
