The Montrose Colorado State Patrol Troop 5C command center is closed out of “an abundance of caution,” after a preliminary air-quality analysis showed possible asbestos contamination.
The CSP is able to handle the 5C dispatch call load through its other communication centers and the same number, 970-249-4392 can be used, Sgt. Blake White of CSP’s headquarters in Denver said.
“There is no impact to the public. Everything will be routed to other communication centers,” he said.
It was not immediately clear where local troopers are now basing operations.
Blake said notification of preliminary testing came in Wednesday. “Out of an abundance of caution, we closed the office at this point until we can confirm or deny that (asbestos) is present,” he said.
“It is a preliminary test. We’ve still got to confirm a few things and see if it is present there.”
If it is confirmed, the CSP will implement remediation steps.
“We care about our employees,” White said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.