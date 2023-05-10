Colorado State Patrol Troop 5C, based in Montrose, picked up honors from the Colorado Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, which on Wednesday, selected the 2023 Law Enforcement Champion awards for the Western Slope and Mountain regions.
The awards focus on efforts to reduce impaired driving, increasing seat belt use and reducing speeding.
Montrose 5C won for Outstanding Team Dedication to Occupant Protection. Trooper Henry Netherton of Montrose won for Outstanding Individual Dedication to Occupant Protection.
“I’m very pleased with Trooper Netherton and Troop 5C,” said 5C Capt. James Saunders, who accepted the group award on behalf of the troop. “It was really neat to see everyone put forth the effort to saves lives and we saw that.”
Occupant protection means enforcing seatbelt and child safety seat laws, as well as promoting safety education. Saunders said there was a reduction in fatal crashes, including fatal crashes in which victims were not restrained. The reductions come, not just as a result of law enforcement efforts, but because people are making better decisions behind the wheel, he said.
“We are ever grateful to the brave men and women in law enforcement who keep our roads and communities safe,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Highway Safety Office at CDOT, in a news release announcing the awards.
“At CDOT, we take a holistic approach to safety on our transportation system, which includes recognizing the role of public safety officials in keeping impaired drivers off our road, promoting seat belt use and enforcing speed limits.”
A law enforcement champion is an individual that shows outstanding support for impaired driving, traffic safety or occupant protection enforcement. This can be demonstrated by the number of dangerous drivers removed from the roadways or arrests made during the established enforcement periods throughout the year. It can also be demonstrated by drug recognition expert activity, high visibility enforcement tactics and other related activities.
“So many people will never know the debt that they owe to our law enforcement heroes. Every time they stop a drunk or drugged driver, they potentially save a life,” said MADD Colorado State Executive Director Fran Lanzer, also in the news release. “We’re fortunate to have so many dedicated men and women protecting our communities.”
Also honored were:
• Outstanding Dedication to Underage Drinking Prevention and Enforcement - Trooper Derrick Heller, CSP (Golden)
• Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement - Western Slope/Colorado State Patrol - Trooper Ben Carnes, CSP (Grand Junction)
• Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Local Law Enforcement / Western Slope - Officer Felipe Gomez, Glenwood Springs Police Department/
• Outstanding Victim Advocate - Alicia Bourdon-Goure, CSP (Grand Junction)
Sponsors of the event included presenting sponsor firm Bachus & Schanker with Uber, Lime, Safeway, the Colorado State Patrol Association, and HEI Civil.
Approximately one-third of traffic fatalities involve an impaired driver in Colorado, CDOT says. In addition, most traffic fatalities involve an unbuckled driver or passenger. Seat belts save an estimated 225 lives in Colorado each year. An additional 70 lives could have been saved if everyone in Colorado buckled up. The current seat belt use rate is 87%.
CDOT provides funding to Colorado law enforcement for impaired driving and seat belt enforcement campaigns. The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year with 15 specific high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events.
Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. More details about impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips can be found at HeatIsOnColorado.com.
There are three high visibility seat belt enforcement periods that take place each year in Colorado. For more information about seat belt safety and enforcement citation numbers, visit SeatBeltsColorado.com.
Information from news release and interview.