Colorado State Patrol Troop 5C, based in Montrose, picked up honors from the Colorado Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, which on Wednesday, selected the 2023 Law Enforcement Champion awards for the Western Slope and Mountain regions.

The awards focus on efforts to reduce impaired driving, increasing seat belt use and reducing speeding.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?