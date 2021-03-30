The Montrose Elks Lodge is hosting breakfast, a children’s Easter egg hunt and pet parade on Easter Sunday, April 4.
Join the lodge at 801 S. Hillcrest for breakfast at 10 a.m.. The egg hunt is at noon, to be followed by the pet parade at 1 p.m. All pets must be on leashes.
All events are open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.