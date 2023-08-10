Montrose Farmers Market celebrates 45 years and National Farmers Market Week

The Montrose Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week with festivities at the downtown market Saturday, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Events include a live chef demonstration with Kendra Wilcox of Kendra’s Kitchens, a kids’ scavenger hunt bingo, and prizes available when customers take the market community survey.
Wilcox will be making a Southwest French Fusion cuisine peach salad which will feature local produce from the market’s vendors and other local producers.
At 10:30 a.m. on the Centennial Plaza, there will be announcements on upcoming events, a few words from Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum, as well as Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash and City Council member David Frank.
This year marks the market’s 45th anniversary in operation, serving the Montrose community since 1978!
Farmers markets foster shared values between community members and farmers which can work to create a more fair and sustainable food system.
This community focus was on display during the COVID-19 pandemic, as market managers innovated to continue their essential operations for the farmers and shoppers who depend on them.
In 2023, farmers markets continue to be an essential operation in communities as a source of fresh, local, and healthy foods.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets proclaimed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building.
This year, the campaign is centered on the essential role that farmers market operators play, both in our local food systems and in our communities. For more than fifty years, farmers markets have influenced the way Americans eat, shop, and connect to their food, their farmers, and one another.
Farmers markets are more than marketplaces, they are places where neighbors learn, grow, and work together.
The Montrose Farmers Market began in 1978, and currently hosts 15 farmers, and over 40 vendors, selling a wide variety of products, including Olathe Sweet Corn, freshly roasted green chilies, tomatoes, peppers, melons, greens, local beef, pork, and eggs, greens, root vegetables, orchard fresh peaches, and so much more!
Customers can also continue to enjoy the market through affordable food access programs such as SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, and WIC FMNP Dollars.
With Double Up Food Bucks, customers with an EBT card can get an additional $20 to spend on fruits and vegetables each time they visit the market. Programs like these ensure customers can make the most of their food budget, enjoy fresh, seasonal produce, and support local farmers.
The Montrose Farmers Market is managed and facilitated by Valley Food Partnership (VFP), a nonprofit with a mission of connecting local agriculture and local people through education, access, and community building. VFP envisions a resilient regional food system that sustains the land, producers, and healthy communities.
This year, the Montrose Farmers Market has been conducting a community survey to collect feedback from customers and community members to identify needs for the market.
As part of the market’s USDA grant project, “Growing the Future," Valley Food Partnership and the Montrose Farmers Market aim to make local food more accessible. Through this survey, the market team will be able to evaluate barriers to shopping at the market and hopes to address these barriers through their operations.
The Montrose Farmers Market would like to thank community partners for supporting this project.
Alpine Bank, the City of Montrose, the Montrose Daily Press, Montrose Regional Library District, CSU (Colorado State University) Extension, Montrose Recreational District, Our Town Matters, Montrose Regional Health, Wag’s World Orchards, Western Heritage Farms, Colorado Farmers Market Association, and Nourish Colorado have all dedicated time and resources towards Growing the Future and our community.
“Farmers markets are changing the way we eat, shop, connect, and more,” said Ben Feldman, policy director of the Farmers Market Coalition.
“Across the country, farmers markets are defining their role in our communities. Markets are designed in partnership with the people they serve and are a place where market operators, farmers, shoppers, and neighbors can collaborate to meet the evolving needs of their community. Throughout National Farmers Market Week 2023, we will be highlighting the ways farmers markets are making changes in communities nationwide. Join us!”
For more events, news, and updates from the Montrose Farmers Market, sign up to receive the Montrose Farmers Market Monthly E-newsletter at valleyfoodpartnership.org or follow the market on Facebook and Instagram.