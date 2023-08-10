Montrose Farmers Market celebrates 45 years and National Farmers Market Week

Special events are planned for the Aug. 12 Farmers Market at Centennial Plaza. (Courtesy photo/Sammie Alteri)

The Montrose Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week with festivities at the downtown market Saturday, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Events include a live chef demonstration with Kendra Wilcox of Kendra’s Kitchens, a kids’ scavenger hunt bingo, and prizes available when customers take the market community survey.



