High School students from Montrose Area Fellowship of Christian Athletes which includes Montrose, Olathe, Delta, and Cedaredge, will combine on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to share their Christian faith with fellow students during the 17th annual national Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ (FCA, www.fca.org) Fields of Faith event.

This interdenominational outreach event will be held at more than 500 locations throughout the nation. 



