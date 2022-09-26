High School students from Montrose Area Fellowship of Christian Athletes which includes Montrose, Olathe, Delta, and Cedaredge, will combine on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to share their Christian faith with fellow students during the 17th annual national Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ (FCA, www.fca.org) Fields of Faith event.
This interdenominational outreach event will be held at more than 500 locations throughout the nation.
FCA’s Fields of Faith is a student-to-student ministry, which means that the students themselves invite their own classmates and teammates to meet together to hear fellow students share their testimonies, challenge them to read the Bible, and to come to faith in Jesus Christ.
Due to the pandemic, the event was cancelled in 2020. In 2021, approximately 150 students and supporters attended at MHS Football Field.
Fields of Faith began with an idea from Jeff Martin, FCA’s Executive Director of Campus Sport Ministry.
“What started out as a thought and a prayer has turned into a huge national event, all through the power of Christ. It’s amazing that Fields of Faith has grown to welcome nearly a quarter of a million people to athletic fields where they can pray and worship together,” Martin said in a news release announcing the event.
“We are so thankful for the students who feel passionate about sharing their faith with their fellow students so they, too, can see how Christ can impact their lives. There’s no doubt that God is working through these young people and will continue to do so for years to come.”
In 2004, Martin’s vision became reality when 6,000 students gathered on school athletic fields throughout three states for the first Fields of Faith event. That was the beginning of what has become one of the most significant faith-related gathering of students in a single day.
While Fields of Faith has its roots with FCA leadership, the event is designed to include multiple national Christian organizations, local churches and ministries. A local leadership team will determine the program of each Fields of Faith event.
More information about the 2022 Fields of Faith event is available at FieldsofFaith.com. To learn more about the event in Montrose, contact Geoff Ila at 970-209-5133 or email gila@fca.org.
