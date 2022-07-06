Montrose golf notes: Hole in one at Cobble; Black Canyon Classic on tap

Len Cribbs scored a hole in one on Monday, June 6, at the Links of Cobble Creek. His ace came at the fifth hole, a 174-yard par three which was playing that day into a 25-mph wind. Cribbs used a five-wood to score his ace. Witnesses included Glen Williams and Don Watt.
BCGC Classic is July 16-17
The annual Black Canyon Classic will be held July 16-17 at the Black Canyon Golf Course in Montrose. It’ll feature 36 holes of stroke play and will be flighted by gross and net scores.
There will be a pro-am tournament the day before, July 15.
The deadline is Thursday, July 28 to register. The entry fee is $100 per golfer and includes lunch Saturday, range balls and a cart. To register and for additional details, call the pro shop, 970-249-4653 Or, website: blackcanyongolfcourse.com.
AJGA returns to Montrose
The American Junior Golf Association returns to Montrose Aug. 1-4 at The Bridges. Officially, it’s the AJGA Junior Open at the Bridges presented by the City of Montrose. It’ll feature a field of 78 young men and women from throughout the U.S. and likely some foreign entries as well. Most of the entrants are players on Division One college golf teams.
The AJGA was founded in 1978 to develop young golfers through competition and scholarship. The non-profit is based out of Braselton, Georgia, and stages some 200 elite events a year for golfers aged 12 to 19.
It’ll be 54 holes of stroke play competition.
The AJGA first came to Montrose a year ago.
Zachary Pollo of Rocklin, California, won the tournament with a score 69-60-72-201, breaking the course record with his 12-under par 60. Pollo is a member of the University of Arizona men’s golf team.
Montgomery Ferreira of Tacoma, Washington, won the girls’ AJGA with a 70-71-62—203 score. Ferreira was later the Washington state golf champion and is a member of the Notre Dame women’s golf team.
