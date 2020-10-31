Montrose High School graduate Joseph Catanese, 21, was injured early Oct. 23, in what his family described as an assault.
The alleged incident occurred near Mill Avenue in Tempe, Arizona. Catanese, who graduated in 2018 and is in his second year as a student at Arizona State University, was celebrating a recent birthday before the encounter.
The Montrose Daily Press filed a public records request with the Tempe Police Department, but was unable to receive the police report prior to publication.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Catanese was admitted to HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center where he is listed in critical but non-life threatening condition with, his family says, a traumatic brain injury, two fractures to his skull, swelling and a fractured eye socket. He is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Doctors treating Joseph are trying to avoid brain surgery and are monitoring his condition and swelling day-to-day, according to the family.
Catanese is the son of Mike and Angel, owners of Montrose Signs and Ranch Pure CBD.
A GoFundMe fundraiser was started by Joseph’s cousin, Stella Hayner, which had amassed $12,513 as of Friday afternoon from 247 donors.
“That’s incredible,” Mike said of the support. “I’m absolutely speechless to be honest with you.”
“It’s been beyond touching,” Angel said. “We’re used to trying to help people and not necessarily receive, so it’s pretty touching. I’ve always said our community really comes together in these times of distress and in a remarkable way.”
Catanese is a sophomore at Arizona State University, chasing a degree in civil engineering, though Catanese medically withdrew from his classes due to injury and needed rehabilitation.
Catenese’s condition has slightly improved since he was admitted.
“His swelling has increased some yesterday and today a bit, but several things are starting to stabilize,” Angel said in a Thursday update, which was posted to the GoFundMe page. “They are now forcing him to try to be a bit more coherent a few times a day to see cognitively how he’s doing. He is still very jumbled up, but is getting better for sure. He has been able to eat and knows a bit of what’s happening around him.”
According to Mike, Thursday and Friday weren’t the best of days for Joseph. His sodium levels were low, which elevates swelling in the brain.
The family said Catanese will remain in ICU through Monday or Tuesday — it’s possible he could remain in ICU longer depending on his condition — at which point doctors plan to move him to a regular room where they estimate he could remain for three weeks. Following his hospital release, Catanese is likely to undergo cognitive rehabilitation three to five times a week to regain brain function, the family also said.
“It’s going to be a year long process for him to get back to 100%,” Angel said.
Donations to help Catanese and his family can be sent to the GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/f/medical-help-for-joseph-catanese). Also, Hayner opened an account where donations can be made at any Alpine Bank location for the benefit of Catanese.
During his time at Montrose High School, Catanese was a three-sport athlete, participating in football, wrestling and baseball. He was in a fraternity at ASU, and spent time helping pledges learn life skills.
“It’s been pretty amazing hearing some of the stories from his friends,” Mike said. “I never knew that he took so much time and care to kind of be like me, and try to help people as much as you can. It has warmed my heart to no end hearing that stuff about him.”
Further updates will be provided as they are received.
This story will be updated.
