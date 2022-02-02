Officers are still going room to room, according to Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard, and have not found anything to this point. He expects they will continue to check rooms for another 15 minutes.
12:51 p.m.
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard told a crowd of students and parents outside of Montrose High School that officers continue to go room to room inside MHS and have not found "anything suspicious."
12:37 p.m.
Montrose High School is on lockdown following a tip of a potential security threat inside the building.
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard told the Montrose Daily Press there has not been a shooting.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall provided an update, saying there has not been a shooting and students are currently on lockdown.
No one has been arrested, Hall said. Officers from multiple agencies are going room to room and are working to clear the perimeter, Hall added.
The school went into lockdown around lunchtime.
"Students are safe and are presently in lockdown in their classrooms while this threat is being investigated," Montrose County School District said on its Facebook page at 12:15 p.m. "Again, this is an unconfirmed threat and MCSD presently has no confirmation of a threat of violence. Out of an abundance of caution we are following all safety protocols."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone