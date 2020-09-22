Tuesday afternoon, the Montrose County School District COVID-19 Response Team released details about a person in a Montrose High School scheduling cohort tested positive for COVID-19. The district has notified anyone affected and Montrose County Public Health will provide testing to all students and staff connected to the cohort.
"At the high school level, there are two cohorts — Cohort A and Cohort B," Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins said. "One week Cohort A will be on campus and one week Cohort B will be on campus."
To maintain privacy of the individual who tested positive, MCSD cannot release information as to which cohort was affected.
Within each cohort are students in grades 9-12 who are enrolled in classes that are not only grade specific like English 9, but also classes that have different grade levels enrolled.
Based on information obtained through contract tracing, only specific courses were affected, not all of the courses in that cohort.
"We had to identify all of the individuals who may have had close contact with the positive case and as a result, we were able to narrow down to 61 students and four staff members who had close contact," Jenkins said.
As part of the district's mitigation and response plan, they have quarantined 61 students and four staff members who meet the definition of close contact. Those students and staff members will transition to remote learning through September 25.
According to the district's press release, "As a result of adherence to our mitigation strategies, as well as the high school's hybrid model, at this time only a small number of students and staff will learn remotely for a limited period."
The district continues to express gratitude for the community's, staff, students and families support for social distancing, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), washing hands, and staying home when sick.
In the event there are more positive cases, the district is prepared to proceed accordingly.
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, custodial staff are actively cleaning the building based on the district's deep cleaning protocols. Classrooms that were used by staff and students in the quarantined group will have additional deep cleaning protocols implemented.
The Montrose High School softball team was scheduled to play against Grand Junction Central Tuesday evening in Grand Junction, but the game was canceled to allow for contact tracing and "to maintain all player and staff safety," Jenkins said.
