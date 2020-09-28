According to a press release from Montrose County School District, an individual in a Montrose High School cohort tested positive for COVID-19, the district determined on Monday.
The COVID-19 Response team from MCSD, as a result of contact tracing, confirmed three MHS cohort A class sections, and one Colorado Mesa University concurrent enrollment cohort met the definition of close contact, the press release states. A limited number of Olathe High School and Peak Virtual Academy students were included in the CMU cohort.
The cohorts will seek further testing and must quarantine through Oct. 5.
Since the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment define an outbreak site as two or more cases at a facility within 14 days — in this case, two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases from separate households in a single classroom or cohort — Montrose High School will be listed as a confirmed classroom/cohort outbreak site this week.
“We understand that the ‘outbreak site’ designation at one of our campuses may cause concern within our community. However, the number of individuals quarantined represent a very limited number of MCSD students and staff. Even with this current quarantine, our mitigation strategies are working and keeping kids in school and adults at work. At this time, a campus-wide closure is unnecessary,” MCSD said in a statement.
MCSD and Montrose County Public Health "reminds the community that quarantined individuals must stay home and not co-mingle with members of other classroom cohorts. If individuals disrupt the cohort system by interacting with individuals who are required to quarantine, schools are at a much greater risk of campus-wide closures.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 22 MCSD announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 after an individual in a Montrose High School scheduling cohort tested positive for the virus. Sixty-one students and four staff members were quarantined.
