MCSD logo

Montrose High School announced on Facebook it will host “Promcoming” at the high school football field on May 8.

“While navigating this difficult school year, MHS student leaders and administration have been working hard to find the right venue, date, and time to host an event for all MHS students. As we evaluate our school calendar, May 8 seems to be the best option with the least amount of school conflicts. We are excited to be able to host 2021 Promcoming,” the school wrote on Facebook.

The event is open to all MHS students — ninth through 12th grade — with admission set at $10 per student.

A previous prom announcement from the school pegged the event for May 22 at the Montrose Event Center, with graduation to follow on May 25.

Last year, the event was postponed and later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on large public gatherings. (Many spring school events were cancelled or altered because of the pandemic.)

Tags

Load comments