Montrose High School will temporarily transition to online learning after confirmation showed additional individuals tested positive for COVID-19, Montrose County School District announced on Monday.
On Sunday, MCSD announced Cottonwood Elementary school would transition to online learning following additional positive cases. Both schools will resume in-person instruction on Nov. 30, following the week of Thanksgiving break.
MCSD urged families to continue to take precautions during the holiday so in-person instruction can continue.
"The choices families make, and the consistent mitigation precautions families practice will allow us to continue in-person instruction during this pandemic. Failure to take necessary COVID precautions may jeopardize our ability to maintain in-person school operations," MCSD said in a press release.
