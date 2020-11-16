Students arrive at Montrose High School

A Montrose High School student in Cohort A tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in over 30 students and staff members being asked to quarantine.

 (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press file photo)

Montrose High School will temporarily transition to online learning after confirmation showed additional individuals tested positive for COVID-19, Montrose County School District announced on Monday.

On Sunday, MCSD announced Cottonwood Elementary school would transition to online learning following additional positive cases. Both schools will resume in-person instruction on Nov. 30, following the week of Thanksgiving break.

MCSD urged families to continue to take precautions during the holiday so in-person instruction can continue.

"The choices families make, and the consistent mitigation precautions families practice will allow us to continue in-person instruction during this pandemic. Failure to take necessary COVID precautions may jeopardize our ability to maintain in-person school operations," MCSD said in a press release.

