Following confirmation of additional COVID-19 positive cases among students and staff on Monday, Montrose County School District announced that Montrose High School will transition to online learning for the remainder of the semester, starting today, Dec. 8.
The district said quarantines to staff made it no longer feasible to have proper school supervision with two weeks left in the semester.
“MCSD factored into the decision a number of current conditions such as current minimal substitute staff levels able to provide coverage, the number of MHS staff presently in quarantine, pending staff and student COVID test results, as well as the likelihood that additional staff will be required to quarantine through the next two weeks,” MCSD said in a press release.
“Having spent the semester using a hybrid model, Montrose High School is prepared to finish the semester remotely and teachers will work with MHS students to complete semester final exam preparation and completion.”
The confirmation on Monday of a COVID-19 positive case of a student in Cohort B forced five staff members and 37 students at MHS into quarantine, which will last through Dec. 16.
Also, there was a positive test of a MHS staff member, forcing three staff members 28 students into testing and quarantine through Dec. 19.
According to the release, MCSD soon expects to receive guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regarding earlier returns of staff members and students in quarantine, who are asymptomatic, to in-person learning The district hopes this can reduce the number of personnel and staff usually sent into remote learning following a COVID-19 positive.
The district made a similar announcement before the Thanksgiving holiday, moving temporarily to remote learning.
The new positives add to the total tally of confirmed cases the district has had since Aug. 27, which now sits at 131.
Come January, MHS won't see a change in the learning model. MCSD Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins confirmed the district is committed to hybrid (in-person and remote) learning for the spring semester.
