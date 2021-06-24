Montrose hosting open house for state wolf reintro

Those who want to provide input and feedback to inform the state’s gray wolf reintroduction planning process will have their chance locally, on July 21.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Keystone Policy Center announced several in-person open house/listening sessions on the restoration and management planning process for the gray wolf.
A Montrose open house will be held from 5 - 8 p.m. July 21, at the Montrose Recreation District Field House, 25 Colorado Ave. This is one of several meetings slated through July and August.
Gray wolves, extirpated from Colorado by the 1940s, are being reintroduced following a successful ballot measure in 2020 — and some wolves had been spotted in northern Colorado prior to the measure being passed.
The measure, Prop 114, directed the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to come up with a plan for wolf reintroduction and management no later than Dec. 31, 2021.
The law also requires statewide hearings about scientific, economic and social considerations related to wolf reintroduction and calls for periodic public input to update plans. Livestock owners are to be compensated for stock lost to wolves, an apex predator.
Although it was a statewide vote that is bringing gray wolves back, they are to be reintroduced in only some counties west of the Continental Divide, not everywhere in Colorado.
Prop 114 drew strong opposition from the Western Slope, including Montrose County, as well as opposition from those who objected to the entire state — including the populous Front Range — deciding whether to put wolves on the Western Slope. Others on the Western Slope favored reintroduction.
At the July 21 meeting, attendees will be able to share suggestions and concerns.
“The specific details and decisions about gray wolf reintroduction will be made by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Parks and Wildlife Commission after robust public, stakeholder, and technical expert involvement. We strongly encourage all Coloradans to offer their contribution to the restoration and management planning process,” said Julie Shapiro, director of Keystone Policy Center’s Natural Resource Program, in a provided statement.
In addition to public listening sessions, CPW and Keystone launched a website where Coloradans will be able to provide comments via a detailed online comment form in July and August; that online comment form will ask the same questions and provide the same background information as the in-person open houses.
The new website is wolfengagementco.org.
It will also provide dates, locations, and details about public meetings as well as information about the Stakeholder Advisory Group and Technical Working Group, which are both providing expertise and practical feedback for the restoration and management planning process.
Additionally, the website allows visitors to leave a general comment about the reintroduction process at any time during the planning process. All comments submitted to the website will require a name, email address, and state/county of residence.
CPW and Keystone will conduct a total of 14 in-person open house public listening sessions in regions throughout the state. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the open house in the region in which they reside; all open houses will follow the same format and cover the same content. Pre-registration at wolfengagementco.org is encouraged and appreciated, but not required.
Those attending the open houses will be able to visit stations at their own pace to provide input on wolf planning topics. Attendees will also be able to provide written feedback through a detailed online comment form either during the open house or at a later time. Paper forms will also be available for use during the open house.
The open house public listening sessions are a component of the more than 40 meetings being conducted in July and August. In addition to the open houses, CPW and Keystone will convene approximately 17 invitational geographic-based focus groups in Western Colorado, approximately 10 invitational interest-based focus groups, as well as tribal consultation meetings.
