The Colorado Pro Rodeo Association state finals kick off this Friday at the Montrose County Event Center with three days of rodeo action starting Friday, Oct. 1.
The top 12 competitors in each event will battle for the Colorado Pro Rodeo state championship title, saddles, buckles and over $100,000 of prize money.
“We are excited to be back in Montrose,” said Don Scanga, president of the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association. “The Montrose County Fair and Rodeo was one of the qualifying events that was held across the state this summer. This weekend’s rodeo will feature the top 12 money earners in each of the nine different rodeo events . . . they are all competing for the top honors and the prize money that comes with a state championship.”
“The Montrose County Event Center is proud to welcome back the Colorado Pro Rodeo Finals to our county,” said Event Center Director Emily Sanchez. “This three-day event provides an opportunity for rodeo entertainment for all as well as showcases Montrose County to over 150 competitors. We are proud to welcome these rodeo athletes, their families, and regional spectators to our area.”
The nine featured events include bull riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, bareback riding, break-away roping, open team roping, tie down roping, and mixed team roping. Much like the rodeo athletes, the animals and stock contractors are also the best of the best as they are voted in to participate in the Colorado Pro Rodeo finals — this also includes judges, timers, and the fan-favorite rodeo clowns.
The rodeo starts Friday evening at 7 (doors open at 5:30 p.m.). Friday’s theme is “military appreciation” and rodeo fans are encouraged to wear red to support the troops. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) featuring “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” promoting breast cancer awareness. Finally, the state championship titles will be awarded on Sunday at 1 p.m. (doors open at 11:30 a.m.) with recognition for Donate Life Colorado.
Tickets can be purchased at montrosecountyeventcenter.com to skip the line, or at the door the day of the event. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and younger. Kids under 3 get in free.
