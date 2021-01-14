On Thursday, Jan. 14, the Montrose County School District (MCSD) COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) determined that the Montrose and Johnson Early Childhood Center (ECC) campuses will temporarily transition to remote learning due to COVID-19 staffing impacts, increasing student positive cases, and a lack of substitute staff coverage.
In-person instruction is scheduled to resume at Montrose and Johnson ECC campuses on Feb. 2. The Olathe Early Childhood Center campus is not affected at this time.
Montrose County School District has notified all affected families prior to this community notification.
Please visit the MCSD COVID-19 Dashboard located at www.mcsd.org to view updated daily numbers of COVID positive school individuals and quarantine numbers by district and site.
Stay safe and keep schools open for in-person instruction and operations by wearing a mask, exercising social distance, washing your hands, staying home if you are sick, and taking viral precautions seriously.
The district encourages all community members to take advantage of COVID-19 vaccination once vaccine doses become available.
