A Montrose man who was on the first leg of a camping adventure died Friday morning at Miramonte Reservoir, San Miguel County Coroner Emil Sante said.
Robert Schmitt, 87, was at the reservoir near Norwood. His partner had been missing him for about an hour after a morning of fishing. Schmitt was later found, in circumstances not provided, and it was “apparent that there was nothing that could be done,” Sante said.
The reservoir was Schmitt’s and his female partner’s first stop of a big tour they had embarked on after buying a camper, the coroner said. The circumstances of his death are under investigation.
