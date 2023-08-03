The Colorado State Patrol said a Montrose man died early Thursday when his vehicle went of U.S. 50 and, as he overcorrected, spun and rolled back across the highway.
The man, 26, has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.
The Colorado State Patrol said a Montrose man died early Thursday when his vehicle went of U.S. 50 and, as he overcorrected, spun and rolled back across the highway.
The man, 26, has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.
At about 5 a.m. Thursday, the man was westbound on the highway near Amber Road in a Subaru Outback. He apparently drifted off the right sight of the road, overcorrected and spun counterclockwise, CSP Capt. James Saunders said. The Subaru came back onto the road and began rolling across the westbound lanes, through the dirt median and across eastbound lanes before coming to rest on its wheels on the shoulder.
The man was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the SUV as it rolled, Saunders said. The CSP is investigating possible impairment as a factor in the crash, he also said, calling the incident very unfortunate.
No one else was in the vehicle, which avoided striking other vehicles on the road, Saunders said.
He noted the fatality comes as the CSP launches a statewide surge enforcement initiative on Friday. With partners in other law enforcement jurisdictions, 5C troopers will be stepping up patrols for traffic safety issues such as seat belt use, distracted driving, impaired driving and road rage. The statewide goal is to reduce fatal crashes on Colorado's most-traveled highways.
“Unfortunately, this is a timely reminder of why these surge enforcements are so important,” Saunders said.
So far this year, more than 8,000 motorists have been contacted as part of surge patrols. The CSP is asking drivers to help prevent traffic deaths:
• Ensure all occupants in a vehicle are buckled up.
• Drive safe. The CSP reminds that this includes putting the distractions aside and focusing all of your attention on driving. Don’t engage in road rage. Let those dangerous drivers get safely around you and if possible, have a passenger notify *CSP .
• Always drive sober. Alcohol, recreational drugs and prescription medications all impair your ability to safely operate a vehicle. The CSP stressed that people should never get behind the wheel impaired.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Assistant Editor and Senior Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.