The Colorado State Patrol said a Montrose man died early Thursday when his vehicle went of U.S. 50 and, as he overcorrected, spun and rolled back across the highway.

The man, 26, has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

