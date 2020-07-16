An 82-year-old Montrose County man who failed to return from fishing at Ridgway State Park was found deceased on the west side of the reservoir Wednesday evening.

The man’s wife called to report her husband had not returned from fishing and the Colorado State Patrol dispatch informed Park Manager Kirstin Copeland at about 7:40 p.m.

Rangers searching the shoreline found the man’s body in shallow water; his boat was nearby.

The cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy being conducted through the Ouray County Coroner’s Office. His identification is pending additional family notification.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife extended condolences to his survivors.

