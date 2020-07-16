An 82-year-old Montrose County man who failed to return from fishing at Ridgway State Park was found deceased on the west side of the reservoir Wednesday evening.
The man’s wife called to report her husband had not returned from fishing and the Colorado State Patrol dispatch informed Park Manager Kirstin Copeland at about 7:40 p.m.
Rangers searching the shoreline found the man’s body in shallow water; his boat was nearby.
The cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy being conducted through the Ouray County Coroner’s Office. His identification is pending additional family notification.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife extended condolences to his survivors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.