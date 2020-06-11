The San Miguel County coroner has determined that Montrose resident Robert Schmitt, who was found deceased at Miramonte Reservoir earlier this month, died of a heart issue. Coroner Emil Sante said Schmitt likely died instantly from the coronary issue and that his manner of death was natural.

Schmitt, 87, had been fishing at the reservoir June 5, the first day he and a companion had set out in their new camper for a lengthy tour. He excused himself from his group, then failed to return. He was found deceased about an hour later.

Because his death was initially reported to the Montrose Daily Press without a finding of cause and manner, it was reported here and the above information is provided as a follow up.

