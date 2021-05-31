The American Legion and guests stood in quiet respect and gratitude on a bright Monday morning, when they gathered to remember those who served and died.

The Legion invited the community to Valley Lawn Cemetery south of town for a Memorial Day ceremony honoring deceased military members for their service and sacrifices.

The NJROTC Color Guard presented the colors and Paul Chamberlain sang the National Anthem as those assembled stood at attention. The ceremony concluded with Montrose High School student Lillian Hamilton playing Taps, and a 21-gun salute.

After, the American Legion Riders took a ride to spotlight a tragic scourge that is claiming an estimated 22 veterans a day — suicide among service members. The VA’s National Suicide Prevention Report of 2019 concluded that suicide rates among veterans are 1.5 times the rate of adults who are not veterans.

The Riders’ awareness ride concluded at TJ’s Cycles in Delta.

