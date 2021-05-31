The American Legion and guests stood in quiet respect and gratitude on a bright Monday morning, when they gathered to remember those who served and died.
The Legion invited the community to Valley Lawn Cemetery south of town for a Memorial Day ceremony honoring deceased military members for their service and sacrifices.
The NJROTC Color Guard presented the colors and Paul Chamberlain sang the National Anthem as those assembled stood at attention. The ceremony concluded with Montrose High School student Lillian Hamilton playing Taps, and a 21-gun salute.
After, the American Legion Riders took a ride to spotlight a tragic scourge that is claiming an estimated 22 veterans a day — suicide among service members. The VA’s National Suicide Prevention Report of 2019 concluded that suicide rates among veterans are 1.5 times the rate of adults who are not veterans.
The Riders’ awareness ride concluded at TJ’s Cycles in Delta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.