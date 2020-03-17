Montrose Memorial Hospital is as prepared as it can be for potential cases of COVID-19 in the town, Chief Marketing Officer Leann Tobin said Monday.
As of Monday, the hospital had sent 11 COVID-19 tests to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment testing facilities, none returning with a positive result.
Still, the hospital is preparing for any eventualities.
“We have set up our incident command structure,” Tobin said. “We are having meetings twice a day, every day, starting this past Sunday. We have a huddle everyday with our department directors.”
Right now, they’re assessing supplies and equipment, working with doctors and nurses to see what needs there might be.
“Our two biggest concerns and supplies and having enough staff,” Tobin said.
School closures have affected staffing, as nurses have had to figure out arrangements for their children. The hospital also has staff in Gunnison and Vail, two of the most heavily affected communities in the state.
“If we lose three nurses from one unit because of some exposure, that can really hurt us,” Tobin said. “We’re working very closely with the county because they set up their emergency operation center. We can see if they can help us get needed supplies.”
The biggest needs right now are personal protective equipment — specifically masks, gloves and powdered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs).
Tobin said the hospital is also assessing what might happen in the event that they become overrun with patients, though she said that is unlikely at this point.
The hospital has eight ICU rooms and two more rooms that can change into ICU rooms in a pinch. It has 24 ventilators, meaning theoretically, the hospital could treat 24 patients experiencing breathing problems.
“We have those ventilators, however do we have enough nurses to staff 24 ventilators?” Tobin said. “If none of our people get sick, then maybe. But I don’t imagine we’ll ever get to that point.”
Currently, patients are being checked in the triage area for respiratory illness. If they have symptoms of COVID-19, they put a mask on that person and isolate them in different rooms within the emergency department.
MMH has also implemented a policy restricting visitors.
“All individuals seeking to enter MMH will be checked at the front entrance area to ensure patient safety beginning Tuesday, March 17,” a Tuesday release from the hospital states.
Additionally, those experiencing respiratory problems are asked not to present themselves at the hospital unless they’re in need of immediate medical attention. Tobin said those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should first contact their primary care provider.
