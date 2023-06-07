Montrose native serves with U.S. Navy in Japan

ASEBO, Japan - Petty Officer Second 2nd Class Madison Chism, a native of Montrose, Colorado, serves the U.S. Navy in Japan.
Chism attended Montrose High School and graduated in 2018.
Chism joined the Navy two years ago.
“I joined the Navy to find myself a sense of direction,” said Chism. "The Navy gives me meaningful work, and allows me to travel and enrich myself in other cultures."
Today, Chism serves as a master-at-arms with Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) .
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Montrose.
“Growing up in my hometown, I witnessed my parents' work ethic and it inspired me to always be an active part of any job position I am in,” said Chism.
According to Navy officials, CFYA empowers forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to military members and their families.
Chism serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.
“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence," said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander. "Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend - across all domains - any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being."
As a member of the Navy, Chism is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is absolutely everywhere, and our presence is seen on every coast,” said Chism. "We use our ships as a show of force towards our adversaries, and also use them in times of need to aid our allied countries."
As Chism and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy gave me a sense of purpose, and the direction needed to become a better person,” said Chism.
Chism is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my first section leader, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Martin, who helped me immensely,” added Chism. “She is a major part of the reason for my success. I would also like to thank Chief Petty Officer Clark, who inspired me to do my best and would listen to me. Lastly, I would like to thank Lt. j.g. McLaughlin, who saw something promising in me.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone