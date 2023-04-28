April 8
Record not available.
April 9
01:39:05 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
01:54:49 40 Year-Old Omero Rodriguez arrested for DUI, Careless Driving, Drove Vehicle withLicense Under Restraint/Revoked, 300 BLK N 1ST ST
06:38:38 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
07:53:30 Emergency, City of Montrose
08:31:52 Suspicious, Highway 50 MM90
08:58:39 Animal Welfare, 400 BLK 6530 RD
09:18:05 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
09:38:43 Medical, City of Montrose
09:43:44 Traffic Offense, 2100 BLK N TOWNSEND
09:49:48 Emergency, City of Montrose
10:57:47 Medical, City of Montrose
11:32:01 29 Year-Old Megan Osollo arrested on a Warrant out of Montrose County Sheriff’sOffice for FTA, 434 S 1ST ST
12:04:13 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
12:30:05 Sex Offense, City of Montrose
12:39:18 Sex Offense, City of Montrose
13:10:50 Medical, City of Montrose
13:15:34 Emergency, City of Montrose
13:45:31 Traffic Offense, 2175 S TOWNSEND AVE; KFC
14:07:03 Public Peace, 120 AKARD AVE
15:08:19 Traffic Offense, E MAIN ST & TESSITORE CT
15:19:55 Animal Stray, CHIPETA RD & W MAIN ST
15:22:22 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
15:38:51 PBPROP Accident, 300 BLK S 9TH ST
15:47:44 Unwanted Person, 831 S 6TH ST
15:54:02 Suspicious, 1717 ROXIE DR
16:18:42 Citizen Assist, 630 N UTE AVE; Laraza Park
17:23:58 Traffic Offense, 700 BLK N TOWNSEND AVE
18:06:34 Agency Assist, 800 S 3RD ST; Montrose Regional Health
19:20:54 Traffic Offense, 800 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
19:33:39 Animal Problem, 137 N 8TH ST
20:04:51 Trespassing, 120 N LOT AVE
20:08:01 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
20:21:36 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
20:22:23 Public Peace, 183 MONTROSE DR
20:22:29 Traffic Offense, 800 S 3RD ST; Montrose Regional Health
20:38:41 Medical, City of Montrose
20:49:54 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
20:53:46 Harassment, 16400 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market
22:03:25 Traffic Offense, 200 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
22:07:06 Emergency, City of Montrose
22:09:28 Citizen Assist, 1601 LOCUST RD
22:55:15 Emergency, City of Montrose.
April 10
Record not available.
April 11
00:01:41 Emergency, City of Montrose
00:11:36 Case referred to the District Attorney’s Office for the filing of charges against a 27 Year-Old female for Arson, 1 ALLEY S
07:14:46 Criminal Mischief, SUNNYSIDE RD & S HILLCREST DR
07:14:49 27 Year-Old Alison Martin arrested for Criminal Mischief, DOVER RD & SUNNYSIDE RD
08:06:39 TRAFFIC, 13820 6700 RD; Johnson Elementary School
08:17:59 Fraud, 134 N 8TH ST
08:23:19 Code Enforce, S MESA AVE & NIAGARA RD
08:24:16 Emergency, City of Montrose
08:40:46 Animal Stray, 504 N PARK AVE
08:54:44 CIVIL MATTER, 826 BARNWOOD RD
08:55:26 FOLLOWUP, 1710 N TOWNSEND AVE; Montrose Auto Connection
09:03:17 50 Year-Old Lyle Nitzel arrested for Assault, Obstruction, Disorderly Conduct, 505 S
09:28:09 Sex Offender Registration, City of Montrose
09:43:06 Sex Offender Registration, City of Montrose
09:43:26 Code Violation, AVON DR & S HILLCREST DR
09:45:26 Animal Relinquish, 17504 B Road
09:49:59 Animal Relinquish, 959 Hastings Street
09:57:13 Theft, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE
09:57:15 Emergency, City of Montrose
10:06:19 Parking Problem, 600 BLK S 2ND ST
10:14:11 Criminal Mischief, 3157 CROWS NEST CT10:20:50 Lost Property, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE
10:21:01 Animal Welfare, 120 N LOT AVE
10:22:29 RIDE ALONG, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
10:24:03 Code Violation, 446 N 2ND ST
10:27:15 Lost Property, E MAIN ST & N TOWNSEND AVE
10:51:08 Animal Relinquish, 3141 CROWS NEST CT
10:54:21 Code Violation, 224 N NEVADA AVE
10:58:55 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
11:26:35 Emergency, City of Montrose
11:44:54 Animal Stray, 1036 S 1ST ST
11:47:18 Theft, 1550 NIAGARA RD; Peak Family Medicine
11:54:23 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
12:06:10 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
12:07:06 Citizen Assist, 3480 WOLVERINE DR; Looney Bean Coffee
12:56:36 Criminal Mischief, 814 S 2ND ST
13:05:45 15 Year-Old female cited for Possession of Cannabis by a Person Under 21, 17 Year-Oldfemale cited for Possession of Cannabis Paraphernalia, 126 S 1ST ST
13:08:32 Vagrancy, 16350 WOODGATE RD; Montrose Recreation Center
13:14:32 Invasion of Privacy, 910 N GRAND AVE
13:24:03 Lost Property, City of Montrose
13:35:34 Fraud, 1045 S 3RD ST
13:42:37 Medical, City of Montrose
13:56:44 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
13:57:28 CIVIL PROCESS, 833 S TOWNSEND AVE
14:09:07 Vagrancy, 823 N 9TH ST
14:15:53 Vagrancy, McNeil Fields
14:25:31 CIVIL PROCESS, 1113 CENTENNIAL DR
14:39:00 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:15:54 Agency Assist, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School
15:27:13 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:34:21 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:34:57 Fraud, 8889 6075 RD
15:37:59 Drugs, 1414 HAWK PKWY
15:42:42 Suspicious, 640 S JUNCTION AVE
15:43:27 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:52:15 Medical, City of Montrose
16:06:46 Abandoned Vehicle, 100 BLK N SELIG AVE
16:14:47 Emergency, City of Montrose
16:25:16 Animal Stray, 135 N 7TH ST
16:26:31 Suspicious, 641 S JUNCTION AVE; Community Options Inc
16:31:07 Emergency, City of Montrose
16:59:21 Civil Standby, 40 BLUEGRASS
CT17:03:59 Emergency, City of Montrose
17:27:49 Suspicious, 2025 CONSTITUTION LOOP
17:33:54 Utility Problem, 3740 MOUNT HAYDEN CT
17:37:39 Citizen Assist, 826 BARNWOOD RD
18:14:57 DISTURBANCE, 420 W 7TH AVE
18:17:06 Emergency, City of Montrose
18:18:22 Animal Stray, 17 N 6TH ST; Mexican American Development Association
18:30:28 Agency Assist, 940 N TOWNSEND AVE; Family Dollar Store - MONTROSE
18:31:21 Agency Assist, 901 N HIGHWAY 50 BUSINESS LOOP; Family Dollar Store - Olathe
19:01:15 Suspicious, S 5TH ST & S RIO GRANDE AVE
19:17:36 61 Year-Old Armando Valentino cited for Unlawful Possession/Consumption of Alcohol In Public, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE
19:29:38 32 Year-Old Trevor Labertew arrested for DUI, Drove Vehicle with License UnderRestraint/Revoked, Warrant out of Colorado State Patrol for FTA, 37 Year-Old TorrieMoore arrested for DUI, DUI Per Se, Drove Vehicle with License UnderRestraint/Revoked, Warrant out of Montrose County Sheriff’s Office for FTA x3, 800 BLK N SELIG AVE
19:31:23 Animal Vicious, 919 S 1ST
ST19:35:59 Animal Stray, 17 N 6TH ST; Mexican American Development Association
19:38:21 Found Property, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
19:47:56 Suspicious, 300 BLK S 2ND ST
19:48:23 Citizen Assist, 1475 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wells Fargo Bank
19:52:47 Emergency, City of Montrose
20:08:31 Medical, City of Montrose
20:34:27 Suspicious, 1729 6450 RD20:42:05 Traffic Offense, S 5TH ST & S SELIG AVE
21:12:57 REDDI Report, MARINE RD & SPRING CREEK RD
21:24:35 Field Interview, 38 W MAIN ST; Producers Co-Op
21:31:15 36 Year-Old Jose Ramirez arrested on a Warrant out of Montrose County Sheriff’s Office for FTA, 128 S Townsend Ave
21:34:38 Emergency, City of Montrose
21:45:54 Emergency, City of Montrose
21:51:59 Emergency, City of Montrose
21:53:33 44 Year-Old April Urbanos cited for Harassment, 530 S 6TH ST
21:55:09 Disaster, 522 S 6TH ST
22:00:58 Suspicious, 1810 HILL ST
22:09:51 Traffic Offense, 6450 RD & PONDEROSA CT
23:22:38 Suspicious, 1815 E MAIN ST.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.