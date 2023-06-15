June 4
00:27:20 20 Year-Old Trey Reese cited for Unlawful Possession, Consumption of Alcohol Under 21 years of age, 20 Year-Old Jordan Jennings cited for Unlawful Possession, Consumption of Alcohol Under 21 years of age, 300 BLK MAIN
00:48:09 Suspicious, 1480 S TOWNSEND AVE; 1st Interstate Inn
01:08:16 DISTURBANCE, 35 N CASCADE AVE
02:37:42 Lost Property, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
07:38:21 30 Year-Old Irving Moreno cited for Offenses relating to Marijuana, 1544 Oxbow Dr
07:48:07 Emergency, City of Montrose
08:09:32 TRAFFIC STOP, MAIN STREET CAR WASH
09:41:34 Alarm, 526 N 6TH ST; Peak Academy
10:05:22 Animal Stray, 400 SHANES WAY; Cerise Park
10:11:45 Family Offense, 66859 LA PLAZA RD
10:35:11 Field Interview, WEST MAIN TRAIL HEAD
10:40:39 Medical, City of Montrose
11:30:53 Emergency. City of Montrose
11:37:09 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
11:55:46 Unwanted Person, 1332 DIAMOND HILL ST
12:06:03 TRAFFIC, S TOWNSEND AVE & S 5TH ST
12:09:56 Emergency, City of Montrose
12:29:36 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
12:32:14 LIVESTOCK, 1305 DOVER RD
12:35:47 TRAFFIC STOP, SMART MART
12:36:25 Field Interview, N 9TH ST & N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE
14:23:33 Emergency, City of Montrose
14:30:39 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:09:37 Drugs, 1329 S TOWNSEND AVE; Safeway
15:32:18 TRAFFIC, 800 BLK PILOT KNOB AVE
16:22:35 Unwanted Person, 1601 OXBOW DR
16:28:32 Robbery, MAIN STREET & UNCOMPAHGRE AVE
17:07:16 Unwanted Person, 1043 RIDGE ST; Elk Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center
17:19:04 REDDI Report, 2000 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
17:42:09 Fraud, 2291 S TOWNSEND AVE; Stop & Save
17:46:36 Emergency, City of Montrose
18:16:13 Juvenile Problem, 630 N UTE AVE; Laraza Park
18:26:42 Emergency, City of Montrose
18:29:24 Threatening, 16731 WOODGATE RD
18:31:04 Emergency, City of Montrose
18:38:26 TRAFFIC STOP, SOUTH TOWNSEND/COLORADO
18:40:15 ACCIDENT, E MAIN ST & N LOT AVE
18:41:00 ACCIDENT, 1001 E MAIN ST
18:43:07 TRAFFIC STOP, Highway 50 MM90
18:47:12 Citizen Assist, 2151 S TOWNSEND AVE; Murdoch's Ranch And Home Supply
18:50:47 CIVIL MATTER, 1332 DIAMOND HILL ST
19:32:24 Emergency, City of Montrose
19:37:46 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
19:38:04 Medical, City of Montrose
20:02:59 Emergency, City of Montrose
21:12:46 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
21:33:30 Vagrancy, 2554 WOODGATE RD; Velocity Car Wash
21:41:35 Agency Assist, MRH MED SURGE
22:00:52 OVERDUE PARTY, 1035 E MAIN ST; McDonalds
22:14:51 Emergency, City of Montrose
22:16:05 WARRANT ARREST, 641 N 4TH ST
22:20:07 Suspicious, 826 S 2ND ST
22:20:17 Suspicious, 1387 CORRAL DR
22:23:37 Suspicious, 1158 SPRING CREEK RD
22:47:16 DISTURBANCE, 21 N 6TH ST
22:53:34 Suspicious, 1066 SPRING CREEK RD.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
