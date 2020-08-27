August 22

00:10:33 Medical, City of Montrose

00:26:48 Information, 1200 N GRAND AVE

00:31:23 Noise Complaint, 2200 BLK JASON WAY

01:12:29 DISTURBANCE, 826 N 8TH ST

03:11:04 Information, HIGHLAND ST / FAIRVIEW PL

04:31:25 Suspicious, 1308 E MAIN ST

05:25:14 DISTURBANCE, 109 RYEGRASS CT

06:46:31 Utility Problem, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School

06:50:24 Theft, 938 S TOWNSEND AVE; Western Convenience And Gas

07:10:21 Animal Noise, 2212 CAMBRIDGE ST

07:30:58 Parking Problem, Centennial Plaza

07:44:05 Phone, 2212 CAMBRIDGE ST

09:07:38 Animal Bite, 205 APOLLO RD; Automation Industries

09:26:52 Welfare Check, City of Montrose

09:34:40 Information, 11900 6300 RD; Bluff Harbor Leisure Port

10:02:35 TRAFFIC, Highway 50 MM90

10:15:04 Animal Stray, 300 N NEVADA AVE; Buckley Park

11:05:58 911 Hang Up, 16420 S TOWNSEND AVE; Corks Fine Wine And Spirits

11:16:14 Information, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

11:29:54 TRAFFIC STOP, S TOWNSEND / S 1ST

11:43:13 Directed Patrol, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park

11:57:12 Information, 900 E MAIN ST; Area Best Pawn & Loan

12:22:43 DISTURBANCE, 611 S 4TH ST

12:27:28 Traffic Hazard, S TOWNSEND AVE / NIAGARA RD

12:27:41 TRAFFIC, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park

13:14:34 Information, S PARK AVE / S 3RD ST

13:20:44 Phone, 3383 N TOWNSEND AVE; Animal Shelter

13:28:20 PD Accident, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE

13:55:14 Found Property, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

14:12:32 Theft, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

14:12:50 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

14:20:54 Theft, 346 E MAIN ST

14:34:43 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

14:42:39 Information, 2151 S TOWNSEND AVE; Murdoch’s Ranch And Home Supply 14:55:15 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

15:20:59 TRAFFIC STOP, N SAN JUAN AVE / E MAIN ST

15:27:09 Public Order Cr, 800 S 3RD ST; Montrose Memorial Hospital DM # 15802

15:42:36 27 Year-Old Yolanda Macias-Rodrigues arrested for Protection Order Violation, 1706 E MAIN ST

15:43:39 Medical, City of Montrose

16:18:23 Directed Patrol, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park

16:26:26 Suspicious, 610 BARBARA CT

16:26:46 Lost Property, City of Montrose

16:55:17 Medical, City of Montrose

16:57:07 911 Open, 2350 W FOX PARK ST; Fox Park

16:57:53 Welfare Check, City of Montrose

17:44:21 Animal Welfare, 1036 RIVERBOTTOM DR; Montrose Water Sports Park

17:50:59 Traffic Hazard, N SAN JUAN AVE / E MAIN ST

18:13:28 Phone, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department

18:22:53 33 Year-Old Ashley Windemaker cited for Shoplifting, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE

19:06:16 911 Hang Up, 131 N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE

19:57:59 Welfare Check, City of Montrose

20:00:45 Fire, 901 6530 RD

20:14:47 Assist Motorist, 2018 S TOWNSEND AVE; Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers 20:20:05 Animal Bite Cat, 130 W NORTH 1ST ST

20:35:24 Medical, City of Montrose

20:45:09 Agency Assist, Sunset Mesa Cemetery

20:51:33 TRAFFIC, Highway 550 MM125

21:26:15 Suspicious, 101 N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE

22:12:07 Vagrancy, 1391 S TOWNSEND AVE; Holiday Inn Express

23:08:09 Suspicious, 1240 MANCHESTER DR

23:40:06 DISTURBANCE, 749 CEDAR CREEK AVE; Sunshine Peak Annex.

Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not proof of guilt.

