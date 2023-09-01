August 17
00:30:23 Alarm, 1435 HAWK PKWY
00:40:13 Emergency, City of Montrose
00:55:24 Suspicious, 2364 ROBINS WAY
01:05:32 DISTURBANCE, 100 VISTA VIEW DR
02:21:16 Emergency, City of Montrose
05:34:42 Animal Stray, 3226 MEADOWS PKWY
06:21:24 Field Interview, West Main Trailhead
06:24:49 Trespassing, 1318 ANTHRACITE CREEK AVE
06:47:29 Code Enforce, S 5TH ST & S PARK AVE
06:51:56 TRAFFIC, FRONTAGE RD & LASALLE RD
06:58:53 Theft, 1318 ANTHRACITE CREEK AVE
07:37:54 PD Accident, 1655 E MAIN ST; Greentree Inn
07:41:17 Code Enforce, 232 HOWARD FORK AVE
07:41:50 Animal Transport, 3383 N TOWNSEND AVE; Animal Shelter
07:55:42 15-Year-Old Male cited for Underage Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Underage
Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, 600 S SELIG AVE
07:56:27 Animal Trap, 1494 ARIZONA ST
08:25:23 Agency Assist, 107 S CASCADE AVE; City Of Montrose Municipal Court
08:32:11 49-Year-Old Glenn Verrone arrested for Harassment, Domestic Violence, N SAN JUAN
AVE & E MAIN ST
08:46:45 Code Enforce, S HILLCREST DR & SUNNYSIDE RD
08:54:45 Found Property, 1227 MAYFLY DR; Secret Creek
09:02:15 Found Property, south uncompahgre plaza
09:29:22 Animal Transport, City of Montrose
09:53:01 Fire, 526 N 6TH ST; Peak Academy
10:23:21 Animal County, 9000 6075 RD
10:37:00 Suspicious, LASALLE RD & N TOWNSEND AVE
10:42:25 Animal Stray, 2479 SUNNYSIDE RD
11:00:24 Code Enforce, LOCUST RD & E MAIN ST
11:03:25 Code Enforce, E MAIN ST & N SAN JUAN AVE
11:34:13 Code Violation, 14 BROWN RD
11:37:05 Fraud, 500 S 3rd ST
11:37:57 Traffic Offense, 1841 S HILLCREST DR
11:38:17 Vagrancy, 433 S 1ST ST; Centennial Hall
11:39:14 Crim Mischief, 1020 S 1ST ST
11:41:58 TRAFFIC, 17250 HIGHWAY 550; Hanging Tree
12:22:28 Parking Problem, 300 BLK S 8TH ST
12:28:22 Found Property, 1601 LOCUST RD
12:28:59 Parking Problem, 300 BLK S 8TH ST
12:32:18 Abandoned Vehicle, NIAGARA RD & 6700 RD
12:38:19 Medical City of Montrose
12:48:20 Agency Assist, 107 S CASCADE AVE; City Of Montrose Municipal Court
12:59:31 DISTURBANCE, Lions Park - MONTROSE
13:07:18 Code Enforce, 6700 RD & NIAGARA RD
13:10:09 Code Enforce, 6700 RD & SUNNYSIDE RD
13:15:10 Fraud, 1020 MARGO CT
13:16:01 Parking Problem, 800 BLK S 12TH ST
13:20:21 Animal Transport, 3383 N TOWNSEND AVE; Animal Shelter
13:23:01 WARRANT ATTEMPT, 201 S NEVADA AVE
13:26:15 Littering, 7 ALY S 500
13:30:45 Unwanted Person, 3451 S RIO GRANDE AVE
13:33:14 Medical, City of Montrose
13:37:32 TRAFFIC STOP, 1869 E MAIN ST
13:48:47 DISTURBANCE, 629 S 12TH ST
13:57:42 Citizen Assist, 1132 HIGHLAND ST
14:17:02 Lost Property, 2940 N Townsend AVE
14:23:59 FOLLOW UP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
14:32:34 COURT SECURITY, MUNI COURT
14:52:41 Animal Transport, 3383 N TOWNSEND AVE; Animal Shelter
14:54:42 Civil Standby, Vista View Subd
15:06:54 Sex Offense, City of Montrose
15:30:55 Public Peace, 560 N GRAND AVE
16:01:47 Traffic Hazard, 601 E MAIN ST; Park Avenue True Value Hardware
16:13:34 Assist Motorist, S 2ND ST & S TOWNSEND AVE
16:17:35 Medical, City of Montrose
16:23:58 Emergency, City of Montrose
16:59:37 Emergency, City of Montrose
17:04:47 Theft, 1341 DRY CREEK AVE
17:35:02 Harassment, 213 MONTROSE DR
18:31:23 FOLLOW UP, 796 CHIPETA RD
18:33:25 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
19:23:49 Lost Property, 126 S 5TH ST; Re-1J School District Offices
19:33:06 Emergency, City of Montrose
19:42:12 Suspicious, 800 S 3RD ST; Montrose Regional Health
19:49:18 Animal Stray, N 9TH ST & N TOWNSEND AVE
20:03:27 FOLLOW UP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
20:16:54 FOLLOW UP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
20:24:17 CIVIL MATTER, 1601 LOCUST RD
20:33:15 Sex Offense, City of Montrose
20:44:32 TRAFFIC STOP, OREILLY'S
20:49:08 84-Year-Old Robert Hatcher arrested for DUI, Failed to Drive in a Single Lane, Careless
Driving, 2100 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
20:54:03 Animal Deceased, 1600 BLK N TOWNSEND AVE
21:14:20 60-Year-Old Mark Snow cited for Theft, Trespassing, 9 PONDEROSA CT
21:28:30 Agency Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
22:04:00 Noise Complaint, 1501 CHATAM DR
23:21:38 Emergency, City of Montrose
23:43:32 DISTURBANCE, 69905 HIGHWAY 50
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.