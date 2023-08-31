August 16
03:53:30 Medical, City Of Montrose
05:54:04 Traffic Stop, Carquest
07:44:17 Follow-up, 2269 6450 Rd
07:57:46 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
08:22:38 Cops, 1045 S Cascade Ave; Pomona Elementary School
08:27:00 Code Violation, N Hillcrest Dr & E Main St
08:42:04 Ride Along, 1200 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Sheriff's Office
08:45:07 Code Violation, 2919 Lost Creek Rd S
08:49:07 Security Check, 600 S Selig Ave; Montrose High School
09:00:53 Animal Stray, Sunset Mesa
09:06:01 Code Violation, Woodgate Rd & Oxbow Dr
09:13:44 Abandoned Vehicle, Lions Park - Montrose
09:14:45 Disorderly, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School
09:19:11 Assault, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School
09:35:10 Animal Stray, 1308 Sherwood Dr
09:40:55 Code Violation, 2055 Jupiter Dr
09:42:50 Private Tow, 1235 S 1st St
09:43:48 Animal Problem, 600 S 1st St
09:45:51 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
09:51:30 Ride Along, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:09:19 Drone Ops, 528 N Uncompahgre Ave; Northside Elementary School
10:31:26 Traffic Hazard, 1400 Blk E Main St
10:38:10 Follow Up, 831 N Selig Ave
10:51:18 Drone Ops, 3500 Woodgate Rd; Cottonwood Elementary School
11:03:56 Traffic Offense, 618 Pilot Knob Ave
11:07:04 Alarm, 2801 6485 Rd; Sunset Mesa Cell Tower Site
11:11:11 Code Violation, 219 Howard Fork Ave
11:22:08 911 Open, 1800 Freedom Way
11:55:39 Fire, 2262 Mead Ln
12:28:06 Threatening, 1655 E Main St; Greentree Inn
12:34:15 Followup, 1601 Locust Rd; Cottonwood Mhp
12:46:36 Animal Welfare, 1800 Pavilion Dr; Montrose Pavilion
12:59:38 Disturbance, Lions Park - Montrose
13:09:38 Fire, 1601 Locust Rd Trailer 83
13:16:22 911 Misdial, 3344 Mahogany Dr
13:31:23 Abandoned Vehicle, 1202 N Park Ave; Best Sign Systems Inc
13:39:03 Traffic, S 5th St & S San Juan Ave
14:18:45 Field Interview, York/Bristol
14:52:15 Parking Problem, 516 Howard Fork Ave
14:52:56 Lost Property, 9660 Hillside Rd
14:53:58 Drone Ops, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School
14:57:22 911 Misdial, 320 S 1st St
14:58:08 Crim Mischief, 724 N 4th St
15:15:20 Juvenile Prob, 1045 S Cascade Ave; Pomona Elementary School
15:51:16 Harassment, 3382 West Ct
16:21:54 Animal Stray, 3349 Mahogany Dr
16:30:24 Traffic, N Grand Ave & W Main St
16:58:10 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
17:41:40 Animal Stray, Laurel Ln & Miami Rd
18:09:28 Lost Property, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
18:10:32 Runaway Juvenile, City of Montrose
18:11:06 Follow Up, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
18:19:28 Suspicious, 35 N Cedar Ave
18:41:13 Theft, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart - Montrose. Investigation Continues
19:19:37 Animal Noise, 339 S 4th St
20:01:40 911 Hang Up, 66867 La Plaza Ct
20:05:18 Traffic, N Townsend Ave & E Main St
20:06:23 Disturbance, 383 S Hillcrest Dr
20:12:46 Traffic Stop, Lot / S 5th
20:12:50 911 Open, 500 S 10th St
20:41:11 Traffic Stop, 2000 Blk S Townsend Ave
20:51:01 Animal Welfare, N 6th St & N Grand Ave
21:46:02 Traffic, E Main St & N Townsend Ave
21:48:13 Alarm, 3451 S Rio Grande Ave # A; Marshalls
21:52:06 Alarm, 2430 N Townsend Ave ; Fastenal
21:54:13 Juvenile Prob, 338 N Stough Ave
22:16:59 Alarm, 526 N 6th St; Peak Academy
22:27:08 Follow Up, 338 N Stough Ave
22:27:27 Field Interview, 1140 N Townsend Ave; Maverik Station
22:46:32 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
22:51:13 Alarm, 2080 Sara E Ln
23:01:12 Alarm, 410 Shanes Way
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.