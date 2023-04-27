April 6
00:50:34 Medical, City of Montrose
03:56:51 31 Year-Old Martin Andrade-Avalos arrested for Protection Order Violation, 344 WMAIN S
07:14:20 Medical, City of Montrose
07:44:51 Vagrancy, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park
08:02:15 Unwanted Person, 1025 E MAIN ST
08:17:46 Vagrancy, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park
08:20:45 Code Enforce, 101 VISTA VIEW DR
08:22:36 Criminal Mischief, City of Montrose
08:25:52 Trespassing, City of Montrose
08:39:20 Trespassing, City of Montrose
08:42:01 Criminal Mischief, City of Montrose
08:43:25 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
08:44:59 Criminal Mischief, City of Montrose
08:46:57 Information, 120 N LOT AVE
08:53:46 Medical, City of Montrose
08:58:41 RIDE ALONG, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
09:01:45 Emergency, City of Montrose
09:16:25 Fraud, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
09:24:09 Fire, 16 PONDEROSA CT
09:30:47 TRAFFIC STOP, DHHS
09:33:02 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
09:39:44 Agency Assist, 67461 LANDFILL RD
09:39:45 Unwanted Person, 340 S TOWNSEND AVE; Montrose Home Loan State Bank
10:08:55 Emergency, City of Montrose
10:09:32 Family Offense, 819 COW BELL CT
10:23:34 DISTURBANCE, 530 STANFORD LN
10:25:34 DISTURBANCE, 721 YORK ST
10:26:15 CIVIL PROCESS, 1128 N TOWNSEND AVE; Tom's Electric Motor Repair
10:49:14 Utility Problem, 2182 E MAIN S
10:56:12 Sex Offender Registration, City of Montrose
11:14:49 Utility Problem, 126 ROSE LN; Cedar Creek Rv Park
11:15:34 Sex Offender Registration, City of Montrose
11:30:05 TRAFFIC, N TOWNSEND AVE & N SAN JUAN AVE
11:30:06 PI Accident, 1700 Blk N Townsend Ave
11:30:16 PD Accident, 1760 N TOWNSEND AVE; Flower Subaru
11:33:43 Animal Noise, 2041 STRATFORD DR
11:49:44 ACCIDENT, S 4TH ST & S PARK AVE
12:33:43 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
12:40:43 Animal Welfare, OTTER RD & HIGHWAY 550
12:47:24 Parking Problem, 1300 BLK ANTHRACITE CREEK AVE
13:22:52 Harassment, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
13:39:14 Sex Offense, City of Montrose
13:51:07 Theft, 16930 HIGHWAY 550
14:00:02 PBPROP Accident, 1300 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
14:10:53 Property Damage, 49 W MAIN ST
14:59:33 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:00:06 57 Year-Old Derek Bodeen arrested on a Warrant out of Loveland Police Department forFTA, 1650 ENCANTO PL
15:19:04 Medical, City of Montrose
15:44:22 Agency Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
15:47:30 Burglary, 832 N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE
15:51:01 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:57:35 Emergency, City of Montrose
16:34:21 Emergency, City of Montrose
16:37:29 Intoxication, 1300 E MAIN ST; Taco Bell
RD17:09:53 Theft, 1230 N GRAND AVE; Montrose County Jail
17:12:02 Theft, 1230 N GRAND AVE; Montrose County Jail
17:15:25 Theft, 1230 N GRAND AVE; Montrose County Jail
17:34:32 Agency Assist, N TOWNSEND AVE
18:00:17 RIDE ALONG, 1200 N GRAND AVE; Montrose County Sheriff’s Office
18:38:53 Animal Welfare, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park
18:47:40 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
18:48:45 50 Year-Old Raymond Ayers arrested on a Warrant out of Montrose County Sheriff’sOffice for FTA x2, 1301 E MAIN ST
19:06:22 Citizen Assist, 1475 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wells Fargo Bank
19:07:48 DISTURBANCE, 1431 OGDEN RD; Chili'S Grill & Bar
19:20:12 TRAFFIC STOP, N 8TH ST & N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE
19:47:15 FOLLOWUP, 1329 S TOWNSEND AVE; Safeway
20:32:42 Fire, 1210 N TOWNSEND AVE
20:32:52 Fire, 1210 N TOWNSEND AVE 20:52:32 28 Year-Old Ryanna Eisler arrested for Obstruction of a Peace Officer, Theft, Complicity,Protection Order Violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Trespassing, 28 Year-OldDamien Munoz arrested for Obstruction of a Peace Officer, Theft, Complicity, Possessionof Burglary Tools, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Trespassing, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE
21:13:44 21 Year-Old Ramon Flores arrested for DUI, Headlamps Required, COLORADO AVE &S TOWNSEND AVE
22:47:21 67 Year-Old Michael Endicott arrested for Protection Order Violation, 2345 PHILLIPS CIR
23:09:36 Emergency, City of Montrose.
April 7
07:08:29 Civil Standby, 1715 CANYON CT
07:11:56 63 Year-Old James Cary cited for Disorderly Conduct, 16350 WOODGATE RD
08:22:24 Animal Transport, 1401 E MAIN ST
08:25:40 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
08:51:22 Animal Wildlife, 1105 S TOWNSEND AVE; Bank Of The West
09:09:40 Citizen Dispute, 1601 LOCUST RD
09:30:53 Runaway Juvenile, City of Montrose
10:03:17 Animal Problem, 639 S 3RD ST
10:05:38 Animal Welfare, 16350 WOODGATE RD; Montrose Recreation Center
10:05:40 Emergency, City of Montrose
10:07:04 Emergency, City of Montrose10:10:58 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
10:45:49 Fraud, 3668 BIG PINES LOOP
l10:56:21 Medical, City of Montrose
11:06:21 Abandoned Vehicle, 448 S 5TH ST
11:15:31 Vagrancy, 1391 S TOWNSEND AVE; Holiday Inn Express
11:25:26 Abandoned Vehicle, 1425 HAWK PKWY
11:47:12 Juvenile Problem, 101 S 4TH ST
12:33:26 Public Peace, 117 PAR PL
12:43:43 Alarm, 400 KRISTEN CT
12:50:25 Information, 13820 6700 RD; Johnson Elementary School
12:53:17 Animal Stray, 528 N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE; Northside Elementary School
13:20:26 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
13:47:33 Found Property, 3530 WOLVERINE DR; Target
13:57:57 Found Property, 3530 WOLVERINE DR; Target
13:58:26 Found Property, 3530 WOLVERINE DR; Target
14:21:42 36 Year-Old Jesse Nieto arrested for DUI, No Proof of Insurance, Careless Driving, DroveVehicle With License Under Restraint, LASALLE RD & N TOWNSEND AVE
14:22:24 ACCIDENT, LASALLE RD & N TOWNSEND AVE
14:41:43 TRAFFIC, E MAIN ST & N TOWNSEND AVE; northbound
14:42:47 Animal Noise, 1204 DIAMOND HILL ST
14:44:49 PBPROP Accident, S TOWNSEND AVE & ODELLE RD
14:53:02 TRAFFIC, 2890 N TOWNSEND AVE; Victory Baptist Church
15:06:38 TRAFFIC, 3500 WOODGATE RD; Cottonwood Elementary School
15:16:35 Animal Stray, 1560 PENNSYLVANIA ST
15:19:03 Private Tow, 2000 E MAIN ST; Black Canyon Auto Repair
15:26:36 REDDI Report, 2340 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wendy's
15:41:31 Animal Vicious, 300 PINE VIEW DR
15:47:41 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:49:41 WARRANT ARREST, 1230 N GRAND AVE; Montrose County Jail
16:00:27 Intoxication, 1035 E MAIN ST; McDonalds
16:27:40 Harassment, 1329 S TOWNSEND AVE; Safeway
17:19:28 Animal Problem, CERISE DOG PARK
17:31:51 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
17:56:48 Animal Stray, CHIPETA RD & W MAIN ST
18:23:08 Harassment, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park
18:23:59 TRAFFIC STOP, 16400 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market
18:34:33 Animal Stray, S 7TH ST & S JUNCTION AVE
19:11:48 Assault, 63 MONTROSE DR
19:25:33 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
20:08:12 Noise Complaint, 143 MONTROSE DR
20:09:34 Public Peace, 63 MONTROSE DR
20:37:03 Alarm, 113 W MAIN ST; West Main Liquors
20:48:33 DISTURBANCE, 1040 N SELIG AVE
21:14:03 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
22:05:09 TRAFFIC STOP, AIRPORT / TOWNSEND
22:44:13 Emergency, City of Montrose
22:50:44 Alarm, 2890 N TOWNSEND AVE; Victory Baptist Church
23:28:55 Invasion of Privacy, 16 PONDEROSA CT
23:36:43 TRAFFIC, 69905 HIGHWAY 50; Black Canyon Estates MHP
23:44:36 Fire, 688 6530 RD
23:48:52 Field Interview, 1140 N TOWNSEND AVE; Maverik Station
23:53:45 Agency Assist, 688 6530 RD.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.