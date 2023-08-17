August 7
00:03:28 Alarm, 2351 S TOWNSEND AVE; Walgreens
00:17:09 Field Interview, 2340 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wendy's
01:33:52 Suspicious, 1426 OGDEN RD; Golden Gate Petroleum
01:36:28 Suspicious, 2000 BLK ODELLE RD
03:39:38 TRAFFIC STOP, 2420 N TOWNSEND AVE; Colorado State Patrol
04:10:02 TRAFFIC STOP, 1100 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
06:05:43 TRAFFIC STOP, S 12 / S UNCOMPAHGRE
06:52:47 Littering, 1901 6450 RD; Waste Management Recycle Center
06:59:33 Utility Problem, 2134 ESSEX ST
07:35:12 Animal Welfare, Foot Bridge - West Main
07:39:45 Vagrancy, West Main Trailhead
08:11:44 Suspicious, N 1ST ST & N JUNCTION AVE
08:20:03 Alarm, 17250 HIGHWAY 550; Hanging Tree
08:42:27 REDDI Report, 900 BLK SPRING CREEK RD
08:45:47 WARRANT ATTEMPT, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
08:47:27 FOLLOW UP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
09:02:05 Alarm, 766 S RIO GRANDE AVE
09:20:20 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
10:15:56 Animal Stray, S RIO GRANDE AVE & APOLLO RD
10:40:05 Theft, 131 N Pythian AVE
10:44:55 TRAFFIC, 2100 BLK S RIO GRANDE AVE
10:49:23 Traffic Hazard, N TOWNSEND AVE & E MAIN ST
10:55:55 Animal Stray, 62334 DAVID RD
11:03:45 FOLLOW UP, 100 VISTA VIEW DR
11:36:23 Sex Offense, City of Montrose
12:12:43 Sex Assault, City of Montrose
12:18:47 Animal Stray, 500 BLK S 1ST ST
12:19:52 FOLLOW UP, 2770 ALPINE DR; Alpine Bank - MONTROSE
12:23:11 Animal Stray, 1300 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
12:36:38 Animal Wildlife, 1841 S HILLCREST DR
12:40:11 Found Property, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
12:51:19 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
13:17:14 Emergency, City of Montrose
13:36:50 Emergency, City of Montrose
13:38:23 Traffic Hazard, S TOWNSEND AVE & OGDEN RD
13:47:00 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
14:00:10 Vagrancy, 333 N TOWNSEND AVE
14:43:39 Medical, City of Montrose
15:28:36 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:44:56 PD Accident, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market Downtown - MONTROSE 15:47:53 Emergency, City of Montrose
16:11:19 Fire, 1525 LOWER PASTURE RD
16:17:03 Agency Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
16:26:30 Vagrancy, S RIO GRANDE AVE & S 2ND ST
16:38:15 31-Year-Old Joshua Armstrong arrested for Protection Order Violation, 1861 KELLIE DR
16:39:14 Fraud, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
16:51:52 32-Year-Old Sharon White cited for Shoplifting, 26-Year-Old Heather Haase cited for Shoplifting, 1140 N TOWNSEND AVE
16:55:02 Juvenile Prob, 1224 KENT AVE
17:30:03 37-Year-Old David Martinez arrested on a Warrant out of Colorado State Patrol for FTA, 1224 KENT AVE
17:39:29 PD Accident, S TOWNSEND AVE & OGDEN RD
18:04:30 Crim Mischief, 3042 GLACIER DR
18:08:37 RIDE ALONG, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
18:57:32 TRAFFIC STOP, S 7TH AVE/ S TOWNSEND AVE
19:11:27 Theft, 3421 S RIO GRANDE AVE
19:12:05 TRAFFIC STOP, S TOWNSEND/ S 2ND
19:40:50 Emergency, City of Montrose
19:45:09 CIVIL PROCESS, 521 N NEVADA AVE
19:53:42 TRAFFIC STOP, S 5TH/ S TOWNSEND
20:09:02 TRAFFIC STOP, 16731 WOODGATE RD
20:40:19 TRAFFIC STOP, 846 E MAIN ST; Horsefly Brewing & Grill
21:16:46 TRAFFIC STOP, 1640 N TOWNSEND AVE; Federal Express Shipping Center 21:23:21 DISTURBANCE, 610 YORK ST; Columbine Middle School
21:30:44 Agency Assist, 2216 DEVON ST
21:35:55 Animal Noise, 69905 HIGHWAY 50
21:58:17 Emergency, City of Montrose
22:17:46 DISTURBANCE, PITCHFORK RD & CORRAL DR
22:20:17 Drugs, 1200 E MAIN ST
22:21:38 Suspicious, 1523 BRANDING IRON DR
22:35:36 Theft, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market Downtown - MONTROSE
23:10:54 Emergency, City of Montrose
23:13:29 Alarm, 801 S HILLCREST DR; Elks Lodge
23:25:19 35-Year-Old Joselyn Kop arrested for DUID, Drove Vehicle with License Revoked, Failed to Present Proof of Insurance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, S HILLCREST DR & S 11TH ST
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.