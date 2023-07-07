June 18
June 19
June 20
05:21:09 Suspicious, 16888 6400 Rd
06:17:26 Emergency, 1103 S Townsend Ave; Stinker Gas Station
06:20:27 Animal Stray, 3383 N Townsend Ave; Animal Shelter
06:46:57 Suspicious, 724 N 4th St
07:29:27 Alarm, 31 W North 6th St; Basecamp Building
07:43:00 Unwanted Person, 1410 Ogden Rd
07:44:50 Code Violation, Ogden Rd/ Woodgate Rd
07:56:03 Code Violation, 2943 Lost Creek Rd
08:03:58 Code Violation, Hill St & Niagara Rd
08:11:23 Vagrancy, N 2nd St & N Cascade Ave
08:15:50 Alarm, 3620 Congress St
08:25:15 Agency Assist, 3045 Aerotech Pkwy
08:26:55 Code Violation, Niagara Rd/6700 Rd
08:38:48 Lost Property, 107 N Roberts Ave
08:54:55 Animal Stray, 3383 N Townsend Ave; Animal Shelter
09:03:08 Unwanted Person, 34 N Rio Grande Ave
09:14:02 Lost Property, 2580 N Townsend Ave
09:16:58 Agency Assist, 1299 Corral Dr
09:18:50 Lost Property, 1760 N Townsend Ave
09:22:54 Code Violation, 900 S Townsend Ave; Alpine Archaeological Consultants
09:43:52 Civil Matter, 1760 N Townsend Ave; Flower Subaru
09:55:02 Found Property, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:12:47 911 Open, 21 N 6th St
10:22:31 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:22:34 Victim, 2517 Pecan St
10:40:12 Lost Property, 1401 Ogden Rd; Home Depot
10:42:59 Harassment, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
11:06:02 Emergency, 66381 Crestview Dr
11:39:35 Request, 1200 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Sheriff's Office
11:42:03 Theft, 1515 Venture Way; Dennys Restaurant
11:46:03 Threatening, 430 S 12th St; Centennial Towers
11:46:10 Followup, 233 W Main St
12:09:15 Civil Matter, 1200 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Sheriff's Office
12:13:30 Property Damage, Lincoln Rd & 6530 Rd
12:28:18 Agency Assist, 1840 E Main St # D; Golds Gym
12:33:09 Animal Welfare, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Regional Health
12:48:16 Code Violation, 2045 James St
13:08:31 Code Violation, 1809 Freedom Way
13:24:50 Lost Property, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart
13:28:01 Theft, 107 Pullman St
13:39:33 Traffic, Columbia Way & S Townsend Ave
13:57:20 Theft, 703 Cedar Creek Ave Apt 2
14:15:05 Vagrancy, 1410 Ogden Rd; Mor Storage/Schneider R.E./A-1 Auto Body
14:22:42 911 Hang Up, 2201 S Townsend Ave # D; Calvary Chapel Of Montrose
14:26:05 Animal Noise, 2669 Lone Cone Ave
14:34:23 Domestic Violence, 703 Cedar Creek Ave. Investigation Continues
14:44:13 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
14:53:21 Emergency, 1968 Sunrise Dr
14:54:49 Threatening, 95 Colorado Ave
14:59:58 911 Open, 2262 E Main St; Turner Automotive
15:23:18 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
15:39:03 Code Violation, 1500 Windsor Way
16:26:22 Suspicious, 1702 E Main St; Best Western Red Arrow
16:35:06 911 Misdial, 325 W Main St Trailer 126
16:53:12 Assist Motorist, Odelle Rd & S Townsend Ave
17:14:02 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
17:49:14 Alarm, 531 E Main St
18:44:38 Weapon Offense, 171 Montrose Dr
19:01:38 Pd Accident, 307 E Main St; Atrium Suites
19:31:19 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
19:35:24 Threatening, McNeil Fields
19:43:53 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
19:48:00 Unwanted Person, Niko's Tavern
19:55:43 Drugs, 113 W Main St; West Main Liquors
20:05:17 38 Year Old Brandon McDiarmid Arrested For Protection Order Violation, Obstruction; 401 S Townsend Ave; Subway
20:28:54 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
20:34:09 Animal Welfare, 2380 E Main St; Davis Service Center
20:54:05 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
21:35:40 Fireworks, 88 Montrose Dr
21:45:19 Suspicious, City Of Montrose
22:09:47 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
22:50:11 Traffic Stop, 300 Blk S 5th St
23:04:31 Traffic Stop, 200 Blk S 9th
23:32:55 27 Year Old Becca Sanders Arrested For First Degree Trespassing; 441 S San Juan Ave
23:54:28 Medical, City Of Montrose
June 21
00:31:30 Suspicious, 1417 E Main St; Days Inn
00:36:39 Runaway Juvenile, City of Montrose
00:50:10 Emergency, 131 S San Juan Ave; Green Acres Mhp
01:02:14 Emergency, N Nevada Ave & N 4th St
01:24:49 Invasion Of Privacy, 1103 S Townsend Ave; Stinker Gas Station
02:09:35 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
07:29:44 911 Open, 1103 S Townsend Ave; Stinker Gas Station
08:18:25 Medical, City Of Montrose
09:08:57 911 Open, 2351 S Townsend Ave; Walgreens
09:17:57 Emergency, 824 N 3rd St
09:28:07 911 Open, 3172 Monte Vista Cir
09:28:58 911 Open, 3164 Monte Vista Cir
09:42:22 Animal Welfare, 1601 Locust Rd; Cottonwood Mhp
10:05:35 22 Year Old Robert Hall III Arrested For Harassment, Intimidating A Victim, Domestic Violence; 1201 Bristol Dr
10:13:44 Invasion Of Pri, 121 N Rio Grande Ave; Sharing Ministries
10:46:13 Medical, City Of Montrose
10:46:41 Identity Theft, 1012.5 N.2nd St
11:07:19 Traffic, 6700 Rd & Sunnyside Rd
11:24:59 Accident, West Main St
11:28:21 Found Property, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
11:31:11 911 Open, 1140 N Townsend Ave; Maverik Station
11:37:45 Traffic Offense, S Rio Grande Ave & S 2nd St
11:45:00 Code Violation, 708 S Junction Ave
12:25:01 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
12:27:33 Sex Assault, City Of Montrose
13:06:00 Warrant Arrest, 1200 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Sheriff’s Office
13:22:40 Animal Relinquish, 15027 Emerald Road
13:31:16 Family Offense, 800 Blk S 1st St
13:31:49 Unwanted Person, 1140 N Townsend Ave; Maverik Station
13:39:15 Suspicious, 69905 Highway 50; Black Canyon Estates Mhp
13:42:50 Citizen Assist, N San Juan Ave & N Townsend Ave
13:47:54 Code Violation, 508 Silver Dr
13:58:03 Traffic Offense, Lasalle Rd & N Townsend Ave
13:58:42 Followup, 1200 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Sheriffs Office
14:02:29 Harassment, 1601 Locust Rd; Cottonwood Mhp
14:06:24 Code Enforce, 720 S 7th St
14:10:11 Citizen Assist, 1968 Sunrise Dr; Montage Creek Senior Living
14:42:13 911 Hang Up, 1329 Animas St
14:46:06 911 Hang Up, 21 W North 6th St Apt 203
14:54:34 Medical, City Of Montrose
14:59:07 Harassment, 120 N Lot Ave
15:27:40 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:32:13 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:41:40 Sex Offense, City Of Mjontrose; Investigation Continues
15:42:56 Public Peace, 242 W Main St # 7; Montrose Garage Doors
15:44:04 Animal Welfare, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Regional Health
15:49:57 Animal Stray, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Regional Health
15:50:29 911 Open, 3330 S Rio Grande Ave
15:56:37 Fireworks, Montrose Skateboard Park
16:06:36 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St
16:22:07 Traffic, 2770 Alpine Dr; Alpine Bank - Montrose
16:24:17 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
16:24:28 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
16:40:13 Citizen Assist, 1105 N Selig Ave
16:45:44 Emergency, 2200 Industrial Dr; Bruin Waste Management - Montrose
16:47:35 911 Open, 2325 Air Park Way
16:52:49 Assist Motorist, Ogden Rd & S Townsend Ave
16:59:50 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
17:00:18 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
17:23:05 Citizen Assist, N Grand Ave & N Townsend Ave
17:28:45 911 Hang Up, 900 Blk N Selig Ave
17:39:43 Followup, 838 S 1st St
17:42:39 Trespassing, 87 Merchant Dr; Pic Place
18:04:03 911 Misdial, 2030 Otter Pond Cir
18:41:23 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
18:42:36 Theft, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart - Montrose
18:48:02 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
19:33:11 Juvenile Prob, McNeil Fields
19:54:31 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
20:05:43 Wanted Person, 720 S 7th St
20:07:15 Medical, City Of Montrose
20:16:18 Invasion Of Pri, 3041 Lost Creek Rd N
20:21:19 Field Interview, S 1st St & S Rio Grande Ave
20:50:03 Traffic, 1461 6450 Rd
21:18:21 Invasion Of Pri, 1426 Fivemile Creek Ave
21:24:44 41 Year Old Drake Dickenson Cited For Obstructing A Peace Officer; 300 N Nevada Ave; Buckley Park
21:37:07 Noise Complaint, 1550 Pennsylvania St
22:19:10 Public Peace, 1409 Weminuche Ave
22:42:24 Unwanted Person, 938 S Townsend Ave; Alta Gas Station
22:53:36 Field Interview, 1010 S Cascade Ave
23:13:45 40 Year Old Jolyn Durazo-Diaz Arrested On Warrant Out Of Montrose County Sheriff's Office X2; 320 S 2nd St; Montrose Regional Library.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.