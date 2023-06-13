June 2
00:31:37 Agency Assist, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Regional Health
00:35:11 Assault, 1002 N Selig Ave
01:27:38 26 Year old Carlos Flores-Gutierrez Arrested On FTA Warrant, Cited For Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia; Sunset Mesa Park
05:16:43 Emergency, 1932 White House Dr
05:55:27 Emergency, 2580 N Townsend Ave; Flower Motor Company
05:59:19 Emergency, 2751 Commercial Way; Quality Inn & Suites
06:15:29 Citizen Assist, City Of Montrose
07:59:31 Abandoned Vehicle, 423 N 2nd St
08:10:15 Emergency, 1875 Stan Dr
08:12:34 Medical, City Of Montrose
08:37:49 Animal Transport, Black Canyon Vet Clinic
08:38:11 Civil Process, 1730 Kellie Dr 08:46:56 Vagrancy, 1521 Oxbow Dr # 105; Heidi's Brooklyn Deli
08:51:58 Invasion Of Pri, 2351 S Townsend Ave; Walgreens
08:56:21 Emergency, 1544 Oxbow Dr
09:02:20 Traffic Stop, Stop N Save
09:27:16 Alarm, 410 Shanes Way; Cerise Park
09:36:24 Traffic Offense, E Main St & N Junction Ave
09:37:48 Emergency, 1200 E Main St; Western Motel
09:49:03 Harassment, 320 S 2nd St; Montrose Regional Library
09:50:59 Animal Problem, 31 N 6th St
09:55:58 Threatening, 2122 E Main St
10:14:30 Animal Stray, 221 S San Juan Ave
10:25:28 Citizen Dispute, 66859 La Plaza Rd
10:25:52 Warrant Arrest, 1200 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Sheriff’s Office
10:37:07 Fraud, 1815 Launa Dr. Investigation Continues
10:46:11 Animal Transport, Shelter To Black Canyon Vet
11:23:16 Animal Stray, 301 Colonial Ct
11:26:48 Citizen Assist, Baldridge Park
11:29:21 Emergency, 1000 N Townsend Ave; Standard Tire
11:51:54 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
12:00:25 Emergency, 2751 Commercial Way; Quality Inn & Suites
12:08:45 Animal Transport, Black Canyon
12:12:54 Drugs, 1227 Mayfly Dr; Secret Creek
12:25:19 Emergency, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
13:04:17 Invasion Of Pri, 1043 Ridge St; Elk Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center
13:07:27 Trespassing, 710 Golden Dr
13:37:15 Animal Stray, 1851 Kellie Dr
13:45:27 Animal Stray, 2771 Locust Rd
13:58:13 Assault, 703 Cedar Creek Ave
14:13:15 Threatening, 1874 Ouray Dr; Windsor Village Townhomes
14:26:22 Invasion Of Pri, 40 N Grand Ave; Tree Specialists
14:35:50 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:40:33 Traffic Offense, N Townsend Ave & E Main St
14:51:19 Traffic, Niagara Rd & S Townsend Ave
15:28:04 Pd Accident, 1210 N Townsend Ave # E; Salvation Army
15:36:54 Traffic Offense, S 9th St & S Townsend Ave
15:47:08 Suspicious, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart
15:55:00 Animal County, 60415 Highway 50
15:58:00 Emergency, 242 W South 1st St; Recla Metals
16:13:17 Pd Accident, N Park Ave & N 8th St
16:21:47 Emergency, 440 Kristen Ct; United Waste Systems
17:03:19 Emergency, 401 S Townsend Ave; Subway
17:15:09 Lost Property, 535 S 1st St
17:18:18 COPS, 400 Shanes Way; Cerise Park
17:35:35 Civil Matter, 37 Ryegrass Ct
17:55:15 Emergency, 154 Akard Ave
18:34:16 Emergency, 143 S 5th St; Driving
18:42:46 Animal Welfare, 103 Rose Ln; Ted Nelson's House
19:36:05 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
20:11:52 Invasion Of Pri, 41 W Main St; Storm King Distillery
20:47:06 Threatening, 646 E Main St; Crash Burger
20:56:57 Noise Complaint, N Mesa Ave & N 8th St
20:59:16 Vagrancy, 1135 E Main St
21:52:05 Obstructing Jud, 37 Year Old Nicole Clark Arrested On FTA Warrant; City Of Montrose
22:02:33 Emergency, 1933 N Townsend Ave; Gravel Pit Ponds
22:09:24 Assist Motorist, Chipeta Rd & Orchard Rd
22:36:30 Alarm, 3451 S Rio Grande Ave # A7; T Mobile
23:05:24 Public Peace, 641 S 12th St
23:15:12 Agency Assist, 641 S 12th St
23:21:44 Field Interview, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
23:32:05 Animal Problem, Highway 50 Mm98
23:58:04 Field Interview, S 6th St & S Cascade Ave.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.