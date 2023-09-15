August 22
00:21:22 Animal Noise, 251 Bristlecone Ct
03:17:30 30 Year Old Rachel Oathout Arrested For DUI, DUI Per Se, Possession Of Open Container In Motor Vehicle; 2100 Block South Townsend Avenue
04:01:25 Animal Stray, 320 S 2nd St; Montrose Regional Library
04:47:42 Traffic Hazard, 6700 Rd & Miami Rd
05:15:26 Theft, 1426 Ogden Rd; Golden Gate Petroleum. Investigation Continues
05:31:09 Assist Motorist, 2200 Blk S Rio Grande Ave
05:33:50 Medical, City Of Montrose
05:36:48 34 Year Old Nicholas Vigil And 35 Year Old Chelsea Martin Cited For Child Abuse; 69905 Highway 50
06:40:49 Animal Noise, 251 Bristlecone Ct
06:51:22 18 Year Old Emilio Ramirez Cited For Trespassing; 1921 White House Dr
07:34:09 Medical, City Of Montrose
07:43:42 Prisoner Relay, 1807 S Townsend Ave; Comfort Dental
07:45:55 Code Violation, 2796 Matie Ln
07:55:49 Traffic Offense, S 10th St & S Park Ave
07:59:54 Code Violation, 2277 London Way
08:04:19 Traffic Stop, S 12th / S Mesa
08:09:25 Accident, S Townsend Ave & E Oak Grove Rd
08:25:41 Abandoned Vehicle, 2700 Blk Commercial Way
08:28:49 Sex Assault, City Of Montrose
08:40:02 Abandoned Vehicle, S Townsend Ave & E Oak Grove Rd
08:56:10 Agency Assist, 528 N Uncompahgre Ave; Northside Elementary School
08:59:04 37 Year Old Brandon Ordaz Arrested For Harassment, Domestic Violence; S 1st St & S Park Ave
09:02:00 911 Misdial, 1845 S Townsend Ave; Montrose County Health & Human Services
09:22:54 Animal Stray, 2351 Sunnyside Rd; Montrose Christian Church
09:47:20 Suspicious, 1800 Hill St
09:47:26 Animal Stray, 1641 Leeds Ave
09:55:39 Ride Along, 3383 N Townsend Ave; Animal Shelter
09:59:58 Code Violation, 540 S 9th St
10:00:53 Agency Assist, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School
10:01:55 Sex Assault, City Of Montrose. Investigation Continues
10:05:19 Animal Stray, 2330 E Main St
10:08:33 Threatening, 1575 Ogden Rd
10:11:11 Pd Accident, N 1st St & N Townsend Ave
10:45:14 Code Violation, 47 N 5th St
11:07:15 Juvenile Prob, 13820 6700 Rd; Johnson Elementary School
11:13:58 Found Property, 321 E Main St; Mother Earth
11:52:31 Lost Property, 120 N Park Ave
12:04:55 911 Open, 2365 Robins Way
12:22:22 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
12:26:24 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
12:44:08 Disorderly, 601 S Selig Ave; Montrose High School
12:47:21 Pd Accident, 2327 Oldham Way
13:12:03 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
13:24:40 Lost Property, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:36:44 Follow Up, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:47:20 Suspicious, 1417 E Main St; Days Inn
13:53:34 Prprop Accident, 1150 N Townsend Ave
14:01:57 Sex Offense, City Of Montrose
14:06:26 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
14:29:20 Agency Assist, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School
14:34:27 Follow-up, 1715 Alder Dr
14:47:50 Animal Stray, N 8th St & N Nevada Ave
14:51:42 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:00:01 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:00:44 46 Year Old Chance Waterman Arrested On FRA Warrant; 1417 E Main St; Days Inn
15:02:19 Trespassing, 1641 Leeds Ave
15:05:44 Civil Matter, 10 S Uncompahgre Ave
15:11:05 Abandoned Vehicle, 1400 Blk N 1st St
15:12:01 Tobacco Offense, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School
15:16:22 Animal Stray, 630 N Ute Ave; Laraza Park
15:22:19 911 Hang Up, 1391 S Townsend Ave; Holiday Inn Express
15:30:11 Civil Matter, 2035 Stratford Dr
15:31:59 Parking Problem, 3500 Woodgate Rd; Cottonwood Elementary School
15:40:19 Theft, 1641 Leeds Ave
15:53:17 Agency Assist, 600 S Selig Ave; Montrose High School
15:56:19 Accident, S Townsend Ave & Colorado Ave
15:56:58 Accident, 9th Block Of Townsend
16:01:18 Child Abuse, City Of Montrose. Investigation Continues
16:01:52 Trespassing, 2276 James St
16:02:51 Traffic Hazard, S Rio Grande Ave & Apollo Rd
16:03:07 Lost Property, 17173 Pintado Pl
16:16:46 Animal Relinq, 8287 High Mesa Rd
16:23:58 Animal Relinq, 14511 6360 Rd
16:29:06 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
16:30:07 Civil Matter, 1113 Ridge St
16:37:36 Threatening, 348 N Townsend Ave; La Estancia
16:39:10 Lost Property, Montrose
16:40:33 Animal Stray, Niagara Rd & S Townsend Ave
17:05:44 Parking Problem, Bristol Dr & York St
17:16:13 Fraud, 500 S Park Ave; Park Ave Apts
17:33:42 Traffic Hazard, N San Juan Ave & N Townsend Ave
17:44:08 Animal Bite, 2260 S Townsend Ave; Montrose Veterinary Clinic
18:11:30 Traffic, 17250 Highway 550; Hanging Tree
18:29:51 Traffic Stop, 330 S 12th St
18:36:25 Animal Bite, 63245 Oak Grove Rd
18:54:30 Animal Stray, Ouray Dr & Court Way
19:06:49 911 Open, 2321 S Townsend Ave
19:14:18 Suspicious, 1329 S Townsend Ave; Safeway - Montrose
19:29:29 Fraud, 921 S 8th St
19:49:03 Follow-up, 14555 Marine Rd
20:00:48 Threatening, 1029 Courthouse Peak Ln
20:15:48 Suspicious, 1015 Oxford St
20:43:42 Traffic, 2757 Tender Dr
20:47:05 Traffic Stop, 000 S Nevada
20:50:38 Suspicious, Blue Creek Ave
21:19:51 Lost Property, 709 S Cascade Ave
21:21:01 Traffic Stop, Harvest & 6530
21:45:20 Alarm, 930 Colorado Ave
21:49:30 Emergency, 1417 E Main St; Days Inn
22:04:58 Disturbance, 1045 S 3rd St
22:13:49 18 Year Old Pearl Garduno Arrested For Harassment, Domestic Violence, Obstruction, Protection Order Violation x2, Minor In Poss; 842 S 2nd St
22:20:03 Trespassing, 333 N Townsend Ave
22:33:14 Suspicious, 69905 Highway 50
22:45:14 Disturbance, 200 S 3rd St
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.